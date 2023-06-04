Vinicius Jr sends heartwarming message to Karim Benzema as the Frenchman leaves Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has sent a heartwarming message to Karim Benzema after confirmation that the latter will leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. An official statement from the club has now confirmed that he will leave before the start of next season.

An excerpt read:

"Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close."

Following the news of Benzema's exit, Vinicius took to his Instagram account to post a picture of them together, followed by a heartfelt message. It read, via @TheMadridZone:

"Benzvini, Vinzema...Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget.

He added:

"I grew up with you. We won Spain, Europe and the World together. And I was able to applaud his Ballon D’Or. You will be greatly missed. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING LEGEND."

Vinicius joined Los Merengues in the summer of 2018 and has since played 185 games alongside Benzema - the most of any outfield player in his career. The two have recorded 42 joint goal participations, with three of them coming in a memorable 4-0 Copa del Rey semifinals win against Barcelona (aggregate 4-1) in April.

Los Merengues eventually went on to win the trophy. The pair have won nine trophies together at the club, including the UEFA Champions League last season.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Karim Benzema is available for Real Madrid's final game this season

Real Madrid will end their season with a league game against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu later today (June 4).

Carlo Ancelotti has already confirmed that the 35-year-old will be available to feature against the Basque side. Speaking ahead of the game, the Italian tactician said, via ESPN:

"Benzema is ready to play tomorrow. He has another year on his contract. So I think we have no doubts here."

Barcelona have already won La Liga but Madrid's clash against Ernesto Valverde's side could now become a memorable milestone in the club's modern history. It could be the last time their fans see Benzema in a Real Madrid shirt.

The legendary French forward has racked up a tally of 353 goals and 165 assists in 647 career games since joining them in the summer of 2009. According to GOAL, Al-Ittihad have tabled an offer of €400 million over two seasons for the former Lyon striker.

