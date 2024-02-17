Vinicius Jr set to retain no.7 shirt as Real Madrid plan to offer Kylian Mbappe iconic new kit number: Reports

Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. is set to retain the iconic No. 7 jersey at Real Madrid, as the club plans to offer their top transfer target Kylian Mbappe the No. 10 jersey, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappe has recently revealed that he will not be signing a contract extension at the Parc des Princes and will instead be leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It is believed that the Frenchman is finally going to make his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, concluding an almost four-year-old transfer saga. Reportedly, the preparations to bring him into the club are underway, with an iconic jersey number already lined up for the superstar forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe is set to take over club legend Luka Modric's No. 10 shirt, as the Croatian has already announced his departure at the end of the season when his contract expires.

He would join a long list of mega-stars who have donned the iconic jersey at one of the most historic football clubs in the world. The likes of Mesut Ozil, Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf and Ferenc Puskas have all worn the iconic number on their back, among many other legendary players.

When he first moved to PSG, he wore the No. 29 shirt, but took up the No. 7 in his second season at the club and has worn it ever since. However, he does wear the No. 10 for the French national team and is set to wear the iconic number at club level too, after his move to Real Madrid.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos could join Kylian Mbappe in leaving the club for Real Madrid

PSG sporting director Luis Campos could also follow Kylian Mbappe and ditch the Parc des Princes for the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming summer, according to reports from Foot Mercato.

Campos' position at PSG is under intense scrutiny after Mbappe announced his decision to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. His failure to keep arguably the best player in the world at the club already has him treading on thin ice. To lose the Frenchman on a free transfer almost certainly means that Campos will be parting ways with the club sooner than later.

Campos' transfer strategies have also not been appreciated by the club. The decision to bring in Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos for a combined fee of €170 million, with neither player being able to lock down a starting XI spot, raises a bunch of eyebrows.

However, Campos is admired by the top brass at Real Madrid. They still remain keen on bringing in the sporting director, and a move for Mbappe could potentially pave the way for him to join Los Blancos as well.