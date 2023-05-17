Vinicius Junior salary: How much does the Real Madrid superstar earn per year?

Football journalist Mario Cortegana (via @theMadridZone on Twitter) has revealed that Real Madrid attacked Vinicius Junior pockets €12 million per year.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018. Since then, the Brazil forward has grown leaps and bounds to become one of Los Blancos' key players in attack.

As things stand, however, Vinicius' contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Due to his rising importance in the squad, the 22-year-old forward is expected to be given a new contract and a salary rise along with it. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

The Athletic's Mario Cortegana has provided more details on the Brazil star's new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Cortegana, Vinicius Junior's salary was raised from a mere €3.2 million to €12 million per year.

The young attacker's new contract will be until the summer of 2027 and is expected to have a release clause of a massive €1 billion.

Details in the contract make it clear that Vinicius is part of Real Madrid's long-term plans as they look to build their squad for the future. Los Blancos have a great core of young players, including the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius himself.

Despite his reported salary hike, Vinicius Junior is still not the club's highest earner. According to Capology, some of Real Madrid's senior players, including Karim Benzema, David Alaba, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric earn well over €20 million per annum.

Vincius will surely be one of the club's top earners in the coming years. The Brazil international has played key roles in his side's recent success. Most notably, the forward netted the solitary goal in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, handing Real Madrid their record-extending 14th title.

How has Vinicius Junior performed for Real Madrid this season?

Vinicius Junior is having yet another outstanding season for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The forward has contributed 23 goals and 21 assists from 52 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 10 goals and the same number of assists from 31 games in La Liga.

Vinicius also played a crucial role in guiding Los Blancos to their Copa Del Rey triumph earlier this month. He provided an assist in the final as his side secured a 2-1 win over Osasuna.

Vinicius Junior's performances in this season's Champions League have also attracted attention. He recently scored a goal against Manchester City in the first leg of their semifinal tie.

In the process, he equalled Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo's record of making a goalscoring contribution in 11 consecutive games in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are set to face Manchester City in the second leg of the tie on Wednesday (May 17). The semifinal match-up is currently locked level at 1-1 heading into the game at the Etihad Stadium.

