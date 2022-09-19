“Vinicius, you are a monkey” - Real Madrid superstar subjected to vile racist chants by Atletico Madrid fans

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. was subject to racist chants from hundreds of Atletico Madrid fans ahead of the Madrid derby.

Vinicius Jr. grabbed the headlines recently after Spanish Football Agents' Association head Pedro Bravo made a racist remark about the Brazilian's goal celebration.

He termed the move 'Playing the Monkey'. Footballers from across the globe have shown their support to the 22-year-old since. However, it seems like there is a bigger issue to be addressed, as the recent turn of events didn't help in stopping such discrimination.

Hundreds of Atletico Madrid fans gathered in front of the Wanda Metropolitano, shouting vile racist slurs aimed at the Brazilian superstar.

"You are a monkey, Vinicius you are a monkey".

Here is the shocking video:

The tricky Brazilian did start for Los Blancos against their city rivals. The visitors currently lead 2-0 against Atletico at half-time. Rodrygo and Fede Valverde have scored for the defending Spanish champions.

With a win, Real Madrid will be able to regain top spot in the La Liga table. They have won all five of their league games so far and are en route to making it six out of six.

Famous rapper sends message to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Sean Combs a.k.a Diddy sent a message to the Los Blancos winger in the wake of the racist attacks on the Brazilian superstar.

Here's what he wrote:

"@Vinijr I see you King! F**k racism and the ignorant oppressors all over the world. We’ll let God handle them!!! Dont ever let anybody steal your magic! The magic that you perform on the field or the magic that you have as a Black man when you celebrate! Keep dancing and keep winning! We love you and we support you!"

He added:

"A message to the rest of the world don’t let anyone dim your light on this beautiful Saturday. Let’s GO!!"

Diddy concluded with these words:

"LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE."

Combs' reaction went on to show that matters of racism are not only confined inside the bubble of football. This game, being the popular sport it is, reaches every aspect of society.

