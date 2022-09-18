"Vinicius will not be silenced" "Waiting for Neymar's dance" - Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus wins hearts as he pulls out dance moves as tribute to Real Madrid superstar

Fans have tipped their hats to Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus after he showed his support for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, who has been the subject of racism recently.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius recently made headlines for celebrating his goals by dancing. Pedro Bravo, the president of the Spanish Agents association, claimed the Brazilian was 'playing the monkey' by doing so during a television program.

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has also warned the youngster against celebrating his goals ahead of today's (September 18) Madrid derby. The Spaniard insisted that the 22-year-old would get into trouble if he did his controversial samba dance at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, several current and former Brazilian players have come to Vinicius' support in recent days. Pele is among those to have sent heartwarming messages to the Real Madrid star.

Arsenal frontman Jesus has now paid tribute to Vinicius by pulling out a dance move of his own after scoring against Brentford. The 25-year-old helped the Gunners double their lead against the Bees and went on to celebrate his goal in style.

The Brazil international's way of offering support to Vinicius has certainly not gone unnoticed on the internet. Several fans have in fact taken to Twitter to heap praise on the Arsenal star for his tribute.

One fan expressed his delight at seeing Jesus celebrate his goal with a dance and expects Vinicius and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar to follow suit. He wrote:

"God bless Jesus for that dance, I would be expecting such from Neymar and Vini tonight."

Another supporter took the opportunity to aim a dig at Atletico Madrid's Koke. He wrote:

"Gabriel Jesus with the dance. Koke must be fuming."

Arsenal are currently in action against Brentford in their seventh Premier League match of the season. They lead Thomas Frank's side 2-0 at half-time and will be looking to see off the game.

A win against the Bees would see the north London giants reclaim their place at the top of the league table. Manchester City currently the lead the table with 17 points from seven games.

Real Madrid also looking to go atop the table like Arsenal

Real Madrid currently sit second in the La Liga table with 15 points from five matches. Barcelona lead the table as things stand, having earned 16 points from their six games.

Like Arsenal, Los Blancos will be looking to reclaim their status as La Liga table-toppers today. A win against Atletico Madrid would see them return to the top of the points table.

