"Vinivinga" - Real Madrid star makes hilarious claim on social media as teammate Vinicius Jr. flaunts new hairstyle in international friendly

Vinicius Jr. flaunted his new hairstyle in Brazil's friendly match against Mexico on June 9. These friendlies are part of the teams' final preparatory phase before the Copa America begins on June 21.

Real Madrid teammate Lucas Vazquez posted a hilarious comment after the Brazillian winger shared his new hairstyle on Instagram ahead of Brazil's game against Mexico. Vazquez compared Vinicius' new hairdo with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's iconic hairstyle. He twisted it into an anecdote and commented:

"Vinivingaaaaaaaa."

Vinicius Jr. had an impressive friendly game as his team recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win against Mexico with goals from Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Martinelli, and Endrick.

Brazil started the match on a high, with Pereira scoring by slotting the ball into the net from just outside the box in the fifth minute. The Selecao scored again in the 54th minute courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli. After a driving run from Evanilson, he cut it back for Martinelli who was left with just a tap-in to make it 2-0 for his side.

However, Mexico halved the deficit in the 73rd minute with a diving finish from Julian Quinones. They equalized from a corner in the second minute of extra time but Endrick made it 3-2 in the dying seconds of the match to help Brazil win it against Mexico.

Vinicius Jr. tipped as the Ballon d'Or favorite by Brazillian legend Ronaldo Nazario

Brazillian legend Ronaldo Nazario thinks Vinicius Jr. is the favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The Real Madrid winger was an integral part of a stellar season for Los Blancos where they clinched both the La Liga and the Champions League crowns.

Vinicius Jr. scored 24 goals and assisted 11 more in 39 appearances across competitions and his amazing runs down the left flank were instrumental in the team's overall success.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Ronaldo Nazario said he believes Vinicius Jr. deserves the Ballon d'Or.

"I think Vini already deserves it [the Ballon d'Or]. He's had a spectacular Champions League, a spectacular La Liga, and he's been evolving more and more," opined the Brazillian.

Ronaldo continued to laud Vinicius Jr. and talked about the time the 23-year-old joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018. The Brazillian was taken in by Los Blancos in a deal worth €46 million.

"I remember that I did his presentation the day he arrived at Real Madrid and I got on well with him. I talk to Vini a lot about football and certain details and, looking at everything that's happened, it's a fantastic development that he's making," he said.

Ronaldo also claimed that Vinicius is the best player in the world and has been 'extremely decisive' for the Spanish giants this season.

"I think his time has come. He's been extremely decisive this year for Real Madrid. For me, today he's the best player in the world by far," he concluded.

Vinicius will want to strengthen his claims for the Ballon d'Or this season by helping Brazil in their Copa America 2024 campaign beginning in just under a fortnight's time.