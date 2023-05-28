Viral clip shows Lionel Messi’s defining reaction while PSG stars applaud their traveling fans after Ligue 1 title win at Strasbourg

A viral video capturing Lionel Messi's muted response while his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates celebrated their Ligue 1 title with their fans has taken the headlines by storm.

Actions speak louder than words, and this held true for Messi this Saturday evening, as he became the talk of the town, but not for his match-sealing goal. The Argentine wizard had a seemingly detached response during the post-match celebration.

An astounding opening goal by Messi, courtesy of a brilliant pass from Kylian Mbappe, set the tone for the game. A subsequent equalizer from Strasbourg's former PSG forward, Kevin Gameiro, however, did little to dampen the spirits of Christophe Galtier's squad, as they secured the Ligue 1 title.

The streets of Strasbourg were alive with the joyous cheers of the travelling PSG fans. Their heroes had brought them another title triumph, the second in a row. The entire squad joined in the revelry, applauding and soaking in the adulation. All, except for one.

Lionel Messi stood out, not just for his lack of participation, but for the perplexed scratching of his head and the eventual placing of his hands on his head.

This can be seen below:

Messi, a player synonymous with Barcelona and utterly revered in Spain, has had a turbulent relationship with the Parisians. Even after scoring the title-deciding goals in both his seasons at Parc des Princes, his rapport with the PSG fanbase has been complicated, to say the least.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has faced jeers and whistles from a section of the PSG supporters, a stark contrast to the unflinching adoration he enjoyed in Barcelona.

Rumors abound that Messi is considering a move away from France. With all the buzz about Barcelona and Al-Hilal as his potential future destinations, this muted celebration has only added fuel to the fire.

However, for now, his silent statement in Strasbourg has reverberated louder than the cheers for the title triumph.

Will Lionel Messi remain at PSG after securing the Ligue 1 trophy with them?

In the culmination of a noteworthy season, the Parisians are set to hoist the Ligue 1 trophy following their face-off with Clermont Foot this Saturday. The victory will notch a personal milestone for Messi, marking his 43rd career trophy.

Yet, despite this imminent accolade, Lionel Messi's tenure in Paris seems to be drawing to a close. His contract with the club expires on June 30, and as per Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinian wizard is likely to bid adieu to the French capital in the weeks to come.

As the conjecture around Messi's future intensifies, Barcelona consistently appear to be a strong contender for his signature. The Catalans, however, are caught in a financial conundrum, wrestling with ways to fund this extravagant deal while adhering to the fiscal constraints imposed by La Liga.

However, Barcelona aren't the sole suitor in this high-stakes pursuit. Al Hilal, a leading club from Saudi Arabia, have reportedly joined the race for Lionel Messi's services.

Intriguingly, they envision an audacious dream of having him line up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Poll : 0 votes