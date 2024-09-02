Viral Olympics athlete Yusuf Dikec sends message to Chelsea after Nicolas Jackson copies his celebration in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Olympic silver medalist Yusuf Dikec’s famous pose seems to be gaining even more popularity, as Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson became the latest athlete to replicate it during the Blues’ clash against Crystal Palace (September 1).

The Turkish shooter, who won silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, went viral for his composed stance and attitude during the event. Since then, several athletes have adopted his iconic pose for their respective celebrations.

Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea against Crystal Palace in the 25th minute after he converted Cole Palmer’s pass. He immediately rushed to the corner flag to mimic the shooting pose in front of the Chelsea supporters.

Dikec himself reacted to Jackson’s celebration by posting on social media after Chelsea’s official X account shared about the Senegalese footballer’s goal.

“Congratulations Chelsea,” Dikec wrote on X.

The Blues appeared set to secure all three points, but Eberechi Eze’s strike in the 53rd minute leveled the proceedings at Stamford Bridge. Despite creating several chances after that goal, Chelsea could only manage a draw.

Jackson, who has now scored in consecutive games, was pleased with his goal but disappointed that his side dropped two points.

"It was fantastic counter-attack. We train on this every time at the training ground, so we know exactly what we need to do on the pitch as well. We’re a little bit disappointed to drop points because we should have won the game. We had many chances, and they were defending so low. We’re not happy with the point but it’s better than losing," he said. (via Chelsea website)

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea deserved all 3 points against Crystal Palace

Chelsea were arguably the better side, as they limited Palace to just three shots on target compared to their seven shots on goal. It was a familiar story from last season, with missed chances proving costly.

Enzo Maresca was pleased with his team’s performance, especially after their mid-week defeat to Servette, but he felt his side deserved more from the game.

“We completely deserved the game. We had chances, we controlled the game, we didn’t concede first chances. In the first-half, they had just one shot on goal with [Adam] Wharton. In the second-half, the goal is a fantastic goal. Overall, we completely deserved to win the game. Unfortunately we didn’t. The performance was very good on and off the ball," Maresca said. (via FootballLondon)

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table, with one win, one draw, and one loss. They will next face AFC Bournemouth after the international break, followed by a clash against lower league side Barrow in the EFL Cup.

