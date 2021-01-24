Virgil van Dijk and Alisson 'must be ahead' of Mohamed Salah in Liverpool contract queue: Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender and Champions League winner Jamie Carragher has expressed concern about the future of Jurgen Klopp's squad, following their current poor run of form.

Carragher claimed that the contracts of defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson needed addressing before that of talisman Mohamed Salah.

"The more Salah keeps mentioning a new contract with two-and-a-half years to go, the more I think he or those around him must be tone deaf," Carragher said. "When the next significant deals are dished out, Alisson and Van Dijk must be first in the queue."

The hard work continues.. pic.twitter.com/XGy2fqF9nG — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 21, 2021

The defender-turned-pundit also revealed that Liverpool will need to bring in a player of the quality of Georginio Wijnaldum next summer, as they have not been able to successfully negotiate a new deal for the Dutch midfielder.

"The club appears to have decided Gini Wijnaldum does not merit a significant pay rise and a new contract, so a midfielder of similar profile and quality will be needed to replace him.," the 42-year-old said.

Jurgen Klopp needs to 're-energise' the Liverpool squad this summer: Jamie Carragher

Reflecting on Liverpool's poor run of form - winless in five league games and without a goal in four consecutive games - Carragher reminded Klopp and the club hierarchy that they will need to freshen things up in terms of their squad, if they are to continue challenging for trophies.

"Nobody ever wants to panic buy, but sometimes circumstances demand flexibility," Carragher said. "Otherwise - even though they will never admit it - it will seem like the club is prepared to tolerate some pain until normality returns next season."

"Liverpool are still only six points off the top at halfway, so Klopp does not need to rebuild his title-winning side. This summer he needs to re-energise it.

"Roberto Firmino has been a warrior for Liverpool for six years, but his struggles have been obvious for a while. Although [Diogo] Jota started well, Liverpool need another attacker before next season. Next year’s African Nations Cup will be a headache in 2021-22," the Englishman added.

Carragher was also fairly critical of the Reds' refusal to replace Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window, following his cruciate knee injury. The criticism was heightened as second centre-back Joe Gomez also got injured in November.

"I believe the club's response should have been activated on October 19, the day Virgil ban Dijk's cruciate knee operation was confirmed," Carragher said. "I said then I did not think Liverpool could win the league unless they had a new centre-back in place on January 1. They needed one before Joe Gomez was injured. His and Joel Matip’s appearance record was informative of that."