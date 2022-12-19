Virgil van Dijk congratulates Lionel Messi for winning 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Liverpool and the Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has congratulated Lionel Messi for guiding Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph. The duo clashed in the quarter-finals. Similar to the big final, in the quarter-final also, the Albiceleste were unable to hold onto their lead, taking the game to penalties.

However, Van Dijk failed to score his opportunity from the spot, while the Argentines were more clinical. They kicked the Netherlands out of the tournament and eventually made their way to the final, where clinical penalties were required again to secure the trophy.

Lionel Messi took to his Instagram account to post his gratitude, following the win over France, and Van Dijk responded in the comments with a clapping emoji. La Pulga's heart-felt words showed just how much the FIFA World Cup win meant to him (via Instagram):

"So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it.

"Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim.

"The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing you very soon..."

Messi has enjoyed a long, illustrious career, which has seen him win every trophy he has ever been eligible for. The FIFA World Cup, however, remained out of his reach since he joined the national team. But he has now added the coveted global trophy to his museum of honors.

Virgil van Dijk warned his teammates about Lionel Messi ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Argentina

The Netherlands were unable to secure a win over Argentina in what was a tough match for both sides. Van Dijk's teammates were unable to heed his warning ahead of the game, and they eventually crashed out of the FIFA World Cup, while the Albiceleste went on to win the trophy.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the quarter-final, Van Dijk warned that they had to stay aware of Lionel Messi throughout the game:

"The difficult thing about him is when we are attacking, he is chilling somewhere in a corner or something. You have to be so very sharp in terms of defensive organisation."

The Dutchmen did their best, but it wasn't enough to keep Messi from scoring a penalty in normal time to aid his team's cause. Still, the Dutch team made a stunning comeback after being down 2-0.

They managed to equalize in the stoppage time, right at the end of the game. This led to a goal-less extra time and eventually, penalties, which Messi's team won 4-3.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes