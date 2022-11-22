Virgil van Dijk impressed with performance from Liverpool-linked player at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has received plaudits from Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk following his standout performance in his team's 2-0 recent win against Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday (21 November).

Gakpo, 23, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his fine outings for both his national team and PSV Eindhoven. He came into the quadrennial tournament on the back of 30 goal involvements in 24 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit.

Making his FIFA World Cup debut in the Oranje's Group A opener at Al-Thumama Stadium on Monday, Gakpo scored the opening goal in the 84th minute with a well-timed header.

After his eye-catching performance for the Netherlands, Gakpo took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Aliou Cisse's side. He wrote:

"Psalm 121: My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip — he who watches over you will not slumber."

Lauding his teammate's performance, Van Dijk commented:

"🔥"

Gakpo, who has a contract until June 2026 at Philips Stadion, has been rumored to depart PSV in the future. Earlier this summer, he was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United before the Red Devils snapped up Brazilian winger Antony for a whopping £86 million.

However, the right-footed forward has recently popped up on Liverpool's radar as the Reds continue their search for a versatile attacker.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones insisted that Liverpool are scouting Gakpo with the intention of signing him. He said:

"They have watched him and they have monitored him very closely, as closely as most other teams have so far. They just haven't been linked with him as frequently. Now, I think it depends really on how their squad shapes up for the return to action as to whether they will be likely to go for him."

PSV Eindhoven want around €50m package for Gakpo, as last summer — when Man Utd decided to invest on Antony as priority. Cody Gakpo remains one to watch for 2023 on the transfer market — he has now scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season.PSV Eindhoven want around €50m package for Gakpo, as last summer — when Man Utd decided to invest on Antony as priority. Cody Gakpo remains one to watch for 2023 on the transfer market — he has now scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season. ⭐️🇳🇱 #Qatar2022PSV Eindhoven want around €50m package for Gakpo, as last summer — when Man Utd decided to invest on Antony as priority. https://t.co/XYB0nQqyiK

Gakpo is next set to feature for Netherlands in their second Group A clash against Ecuador on Friday (25 November) before locking horns with 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar four days later.

Liverpool set to monitor Premier League midfielder at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have identified West Ham United captain Declan Rice as a top transfer target for next summer. The club are currently monitoring the Englishman's performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to assess his attitude in high-pressure clashes against top sides.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the England midfielder, who shone in his national team's recent 6-2 group-stage win over Iran.

Rice, 23, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 215 overall matches for the Hammers.

