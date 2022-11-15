Virgil van Dijk makes bold Sadio Mane fitness claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash between Netherlands and Senegal 

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk does not expect to face former Reds teammate Sadio Mane in the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Senegal, their respective international teams.

The Dutchman has admitted that he feels sorry for his former teammate following Mane's recent injury woes while claiming that the Senegalese attacker will not feature in the encounter.

Bayern Munich confirmed in a statement on their official website earlier this week that Mane had suffered an injury to his right fibula. It read:

"Sadio Mane has suffered an injury to the head of his right fibula in FC Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen. Africa's Footballer of the Year will miss Saturday's game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the coming days. FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association."

This prompted speculation that the forward may not be able to feature in this year's World Cup. Despite his current predicament, Senegal have included the former Liverpool star in their squad traveling to Qatar.

However, Van Dijk believes his former teammate will not appear for Senegal in their opening World Cup encounter against the Netherlands.

The Dutch defender said (via The Independent):

“I don’t think he will play (against Holland). I was feeling sad for him, first and foremost. I’m not happy in this case as I’ve been in that situation where I missed the Euros. We as players work so hard to get to this stage and he has been such an important figure in that group for their country."

"I know for a fact that he will put a brave face on it but it’s tough and I feel sorry for him.”

Van Dijk speaks on fulfilling 'boyhood dream' of traveling to Qatar for World Cup with Netherlands

The Liverpool centre-back expressed his joy at fulfilling his boyhood dream of traveling to a World Cup with the national side.

Van Dijk insists that although he is now 31 years old, he will still thoroughly enjoy playing at the pinnacle of international football. He said:

“I’m really excited about playing against the best players in world football, leading out my country and representing my country in the best way possible. For me, it is a boyhood dream. I’m 31 now but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m going to enjoy this as much."

"And maybe it is an even better time for me to go there because of everything that I have experienced and also we have a great group so I am very excited about it."

