Virgil van Dijk names 3 “really good” teams when asked if Netherlands are favourites to win Euro 2024

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has named the three favourites for Euro 2024 ahead of his team's opener with Poland in Hamburg on Sunday (June 16). The Oranje have Austria and France in their group.

Van Dijk and Co. finished second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group - behind France - winning six of eight games. Meanwhile, the Dutch captain is coming off a decent 2023-24 season in club football, contributing four goals and two assists in 48 games across competitions.

Turning his attention to international football at Euro 2024, Van Dijk expressed hope that his team would be among the title favourites as he named England, Germany and France as the teams to beat (via AFC Ajax):

"Are we favourites? England are really good, Germany, France.. but so many other aspects will play a part too. Hopefully, we can be up there too."

Van Dijk has scored nine times in 68 appearances for the Oranje, with all but three of the centre-back's strikes coming in competitive outings. The 32-year-old has scored in his last two outings for the Netherlands - in the 4-0 home wins over Canada and Iceland.

Netherlands meet France again in Euro 2024

Netherlands renew acquaintances with 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France in their Euro 2024 squad after finishing behind Les Bleus in their qualifying group last year.

They lost 4-0 at France and 2-1 away and will hope to avoid a third straight competitive reverse to Didier Deschamps' side - who are looking to win their first European Championship title in 24 years.

Van Dijk is one of the most experienced players in the Oranje's Euro 2024 squad and will look to replicate his Liverpool form in the recently concluded season. The Netherlands won their only European Championship 36 years ago.