Virgil van Dijk names Barcelona star as the best teammate he has played with in the national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Speaking candidly ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has named Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as the best player he’s played with in Netherlands’ colors.

Barcelona central midfielder De Jong is widely hailed as one of the most technically sound midfielders in Europe. He is an excellent passer, possesses commendable vision, and is capable of putting his foot through the ball as well. De Jong has been in good form for Barcelona this season, scoring twice and providing an assist in 17 games this season.

Speaking on Spotify’s Pitch Side podcast, Van Dijk was asked to name the best compatriot he has played with. The Dutchman claimed that De Jong had changed the team’s style of play following his debut and wished for him to thrive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said:

“In the national team I would say Frenkie De Jong. When he made his debut, we started to change the way we play and he's so influential for us and he is incredible. Hopefully, he does really well for us in the World Cup.”

Both De Jong and Van Dijk will play in their first-ever FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The pair are integral to Holland’s World Cup hopes, and it is imperative that they share a good relationship.

Van Dijk’s latest comments on Spotify’s Pitch Side podcast should please coach Louis van Gaal greatly, as it is a testament to the great relationship they have.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City dominate squads at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich, Barca, and Manchester City are the top three teams with the highest number of representatives in Qatar (via Sky Sports). The German outfit have a tournament-high 17 call-ups, while Manchester City and Barcelona each have 16. The Blaugrana, however, will draw level with Bayern, if Sergino Dest’s (on loan at AC Milan) call-up is taken into account.

Qatari side Al-Sadd are fourth on the list, with 15 of their players included in Qatar’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. Manchester United round off the top-five list with an impressive 14 international call-ups.

