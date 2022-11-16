Virgil van Dijk names Liverpool teammate as the greatest footballer he’s played with

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has named current teammate Roberto Firmino as the greatest player he has played with.

Van Dijk and Firmino have been together at Anfield since the former joined the club back in January 2018. The Brazilian had already garnered plenty of experience on Merseyside by then, having arrived from TSG Hoffenheim in July 2015.

During an interview with the "Pitchside Podcast," Van Dijk was asked about the greatest footballer he has played alongside. The Dutch center-back replied (as quoted by The Anfield Talk on Twitter):

“I would say Bobby Firmino.”

Together, Firmino and Van Dijk have led Liverpool to plenty of success. The duo played key roles in their UEFA Champions League win in 2019 as well as their Premier League success in 2020. They went on to win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well.

While Firmino dropped lower in the pecking order last season, he still contributed 11 goals and five assists in 35 matches across all competitions. Van Dijk, meanwhile, played 51 times as the Reds flirted with a potential quadruple and lifted the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Firmino has had a much more prominent role this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side being plagued by injuries across the pitch. The Brazilian has nine goals and four assists in 20 matches across all competitions, with many praising his return to form.

Several doubts have been cast over Van Dijk, however, with the Dutchman struggling to find his best form this term. He has also played 20 matches but has helped Liverpool keep just seven clean sheets in those games.

Who are some of the most prominent players Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has played with recently?

Virgil van Dijk has shared the pitch with numerous stars, including Roberto Firmino, during his time at Liverpool. He has lined up several times with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, James Milner, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others, at Anfield.

The Dutchman has plenty of popular teammates in his national team as well. On his debut for the Oranje in 2015, he shared the pitch with Robin van Persie, Wesley Sneijder, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Van Dijk will be accompanied by the likes of Memphis Depay, Matthijs de Ligt, and Frenkie de Jong at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

