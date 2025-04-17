Virgil van Dijk new salary details: Report details how much the Liverpool skipper will earn at club as he signs new deal

Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool to extend his stay at Anfield until 2027. The Dutch defender’s previous contract with the Reds was set to expire this summer, and the extension has put an end to months of speculation about his potential departure.

Van Dijk joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018 for a reported fee of €84.65m. Since then, he has enjoyed a memorable spell at the Merseyside club, winning multiple trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, and a host of individual accolades.

According to The Athletic, Virgil van Dijk is set to continue earning around £400,000-per-week at Liverpool. The 33-year-old Dutchman is among the highest-paid players in the Premier League alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Salah's contract with the Reds was set to expire this summer, but he recently signed an extension with the Anfield-based club as well.

How Virgil van Dijk has fared for Liverpool since he joined the club

Virgil van Dijk made the switch from Southampton to Liverpool in the winter transfer window of 2018. The defender was quickly drafted into the Reds' starting XI as he made his debut start four days after joining the club (an FA Cup match against Everton).

In Van Dijk’s debut season at Liverpool, he formed a formidable partnership with Dejan Lovren at the heart of the team’s defense. Despite playing only half of the season, he was named in the UEFA Champions League squad of the season.

In the following season, he helped the Reds win their sixth Champions League title as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final. He was named the man of the match in the final and was also named UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year for that campaign.

In the 2019/20 season, Van Dijk played a crucial role for the Reds as they won their first top-flight title in 30 years. He played every minute for the Merseyside club in the Premier League that season.

Apart from trophies, Virgil Van Dijk has also proven that he is one of the best in his position since he joined Liverpool. Since making his debut in 2018, he has had the best success rate of any player to contest 200+ duels in the Premier League – 75% success rate (1,662 contested, 1,227 won). He has also kept more clean sheets (97) and scored more goals (24) than any other centre-back in that time.

