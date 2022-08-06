Virgil van Dijk reacts with Instagram activity after impressive Premier League debut by Arsenal defender William Saliba 

Arsenal defender William Saliba's eye-catching display against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season (August 5) caught the attention of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has reacted to Saliba's performance against Crystal Palace by following the Frenchman on Instagram, as per The Mirror.

Saliba produced a sensational display in what was his Premier League debut for the Gunners and went on to win the 'Man of the Match' award. He helped his side cruise to a 2-0 victory over Patrick Vieira's men.

The young defender joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million and returned to the French club on loan for the 2019-20 campaign. He was sent out on loan to Nice the following campaign and was surprisingly loaned out once again to Marseille last season.

The Frenchman evolved into one of the most promising young defenders in Ligue 1 during his time with the club and helped them finish second in the league. His performances earned him the UNFP 'Young Player of the Year' award.

The 21-year-old returned to Arsenal this summer, where enjoyed an impressive pre-season. His performances during the club's friendlies earned him a place in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up for the game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Saliba was expected to be behind Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and Rob Holding in the pecking order at Arsenal this season. A number of fans and pundits predicted that he would have to make do with appearances in the Cup competitions and Europe League.

However, the Frenchman's solid performance against the Eagles yesterday will have helped him secure a place in Mikel Arteta's squad for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal's new signings stole the show against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal's new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were arguably the club's standout performers against Crystal Palace on Friday. The duo joined the Gunners from Manchester City last month and enjoyed an impressive pre-season with Mikel Arteta's side. Jesus scored seven goals in five friendlies.

The Brazilian striker was the focal point of the north London club's attacks at Selhurst Park. Jesus was a constant threat to Partick Vieira's defense thanks to his runs, link-up play, dribbling, and strength.

Oleksandr Zinchenko started at left-back and produced a solid display as he was assured in possession and contributed to his side's attacks. William Saliba, who is seen as a new signing despite joining the Gunners in 2019, enjoyed an outstanding Premier League debut and looks like a star in the making.

