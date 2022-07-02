Virgil van Dijk reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract extension

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has reacted to the announcement of teammate Mohamed Salah's contract extension at Anfield.

Salah, 30, has signed a new deal with the Reds, which will keep him at the club till 2025, ending speculation over his future. There were fears the Egyptian star would leave as a free agent next summer or be moved on in the current window, with the Reds keen not to lose the player for free.

However, the Egyptian star has now put pen to paper on a new deal, and his teammate Van Dijk seems relieved. The 30-year-old reacted to the news by posting an intriguing gif on Twitter in response:

Salah has been one of Reds managerJurgen Klopp's most valuable stars during his time at the club.

The former AS Roma forward has made 254 appearances for the Reds, scoring 156 goals and creating 63 assists. He has won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Anfield.

The Merseysiders had already lost Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, so losing Salah too would have been a huge blow.

Liverpool's new look attack under Jurgen Klopp

Exciting times beckon for the Reds

Mohamed Salah is set to be part of a new-look attack under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with the arrival of Uruaguayan hitman Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The 23-year-old has joined on a club-record £85 million deal and is expected to rival the top centre-forwards in the Premier League. Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica last season and was coveted by some of Europe's top teams, including Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Klopp already possesses Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as other options in a star-studded attack. Salah is now one of Liverpool's most experienced players, and Reds fans can be enthused by the Egyptian's new deal, securing his immediate future.

The former Chelsea forward could positively influence the younger attackers at the Merseyside outfit.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I am so excited - I want to play with him." Mo Salah on Darwin Nunez:"I am so excited - I want to play with him." #lfc [lfc] Mo Salah on Darwin Nunez:"I am so excited - I want to play with him." #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/jOUbc2Aum9

The Reds will look to mount yet another title challenge next season, having come close to usurping Manchester City this past season.

Klopp's men managed to take Pep Guardiola's side to the final day of the season with just a point separating the two teams as City went on to lift the title. The Reds will also seek to go one step further in the UEFA Champions League, having been beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far