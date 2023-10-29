Virgil van Dijk and Reece James in awe of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham after his match-winning brace against Barcelona

Jude Bellingham's England teammate Reece James and Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk reacted to the former's Instagram post following his brace in the 2-1 win against Barcelona on October 28.

Bellingham scored an equalizer for Los Blancos in the 68th minute after Ilkay Gundoğan netted Barcelona's opener in the sixth minute. With the game level at 1-1, Bellingham managed a late stoppage-time (90+2') winner to hand his side all three points.

After the match, the English midfielder posted a series of images on Instagram to which van Dijk reacted with one fire emoji. Bellingham's national team colleague, James with whom he's shared the pitch 10 times, wrote:

"Another day at the office."

Virgil van Dijk and Reece James react to Jude Bellingham's Instagram post

Jude Bellingham, 20, has been sensational since joining Real Madrid in the summer from the Bundesliga for a fee of €103 million. He has bagged 10 goals and two assists in 10 La Liga appearances while managing three Champions League strikes in as many matches.

After yesterday's result, Los Blancos have increased the gap from their arch-rivals to four points. Currenlty, the Catalan side are third in the Spanish top-tier, two places behind league leaders, Real Madrid.

Up next for Bellingham's side is a league fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior compares Jude Bellingham to Cristiano Ronaldo after El Clasico brace

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid star and Jude Bellingham's teammate Vinicius Junior compared the England international to Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo following his brace against Barcelona.

Since arriving in Madrid this summer, Bellingham and Vinicius have shared the pitch for Los Blancos nine times, managing three joint goal contributions.

Comparing the 20-year-old's impact on his current club to the Portuguese superstar, the Brazilian winger said (via Goal):

"Incredible, he always makes a difference, the fans were used to Cristiano and Jude has now arrived for us. We are a lot of young players, we are always together on and off the field. This creates unity and makes us a good team that wants to improve and win a lot of things."

Ronaldo was extremely influential for the La Liga side during his time in Spain. He scored 450 goals from 438 appearances across all competitions while winning the Champions League four times and La Liga twice.

Bellingham still has a long way to go to attain Ronaldo's iconic status from his time with Real Madrid.