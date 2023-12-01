Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch hail Liverpool youngster's performance in 4-0 drubbing of LASK in Europa League fixture

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch have both lauded Jarell Quansah's standout performance in Liverpool's recent 4-0 UEFA Europa League Group E triumph over LASK.

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League past season, eased past LASK this Thursday (November 30) to secure a UEFA Europa League last-16 berth. After Luis Diaz opened the scoring, Cody Gakpo bagged a brace as Mohamed Salah hit his 199th Liverpool goal.

Quansah, meanwhile, produced a stellar performance in the left-sided centre-back role of a 4-3-3 system. He completed 60 passes with 91% accuracy, won two of his six overall duels, made three clearances and as many recoveries in 90 minutes of action against LASK.

After the end of the continental clash, Quansah posted on Instagram:

"Through to the next round with a solid win!"

Van Dijk showed appreciation for the defender's outing, commenting:

"👏"

Gravenberch, who joined the Reds earlier this summer, also posted:

"❤️💪🏾"

Quansah's club and England U21 teammate Harvey Elliott commented:

"Quality bro"

Diaz, who scored his fifth goal of the season on Thursday, also wrote:

"👏🏻"

Conor Bradley, who came on as a substitute against LASK, posted:

"Different class"

Quansah, who joined the Reds' youth setup in 2008, made his senior debut for his boyhood club during a 2-1 league win at Newcastle United earlier this August. The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far, contributing one assist.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singles out Jarell Quansah following recent 4-0 triumph

At a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Jarell Quansah for his contribution in his side's recent 4-0 victory against LASK. He said (h/t The Echo):

"For us, it was absolutely perfect. Jarell played a super game. There couldn't be better news for the club, to be honest. Before this season, people told us we should buy a centre-half. We knew we had Jarell. Did we know that he would show up like this? Not exactly, but we were pretty hopeful. So the future's bright."

Pinpointing the young centre-back's prominent qualities, Klopp added:

"He is our own boy, calm on the ball, good in the challenges, quick, ruthless in the right moments. Besides Caoimhin [Kelleher], he had the most spectacular defensive situations when he saved our backside in some moments, so that's really top news for us."

Quansah, who spent time on loan at League One outfit Bristol Rovers last season, is likely to be on the bench for his team's next contest. He could, however, make a substitute appearance in the Anfield outfit's home league game against Fulham on Sunday (December 3).

Liverpool, meanwhile, are third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 28 points from 13 matches – just two points off leaders Arsenal.