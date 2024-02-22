Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch laud Liverpool teammate after 4-1 win over Luton Town

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenverch have lauded their Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliott for his performance in the 4-1 Premier League home win on Thursday (February 21).

The Reds were rocked early, with Chiedozie Ogbene opened the scoring at Anfield inside 12 minutes as the visitors led at the break, However, Jurgen Klopp's side scripted an amazing turnaround in the second period, with captain Van Dijk leading the fightback with a 56th-minute equaliser.

Cody Gakpo put the hosts in front just two minutes later before Luis Diaz made it 3-1 with 19 minutes remaining. Elliott, playing in place of Mohamed Salah, applied the coup de grace, puting the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

On Instagram, Elliott posted a picture of himself celebrating his goal. Van Dijk and Gravenberch responded with emojis.

Here's the screenshot of the two Dutchmen's comments on their Reds teammate's post:

Van Dijk and Gravenberch’s comments on Harvey Eliiott Instagram page

The win over Luton propelled Jurgen Klopp's side to 60 points after 26 games, four points clear of three-time defending champions Manchester City - who have a game in hand.

Liverpool boss lauds team after Luton win

Liverpool FC

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a happy man, especially with his team's reaction in the second half after conceding an early opener.

Alexis Mac Alister led the Reds' fightback, providing the two assists to Van Dijk and Gakpo to put his team ahead, and there would be only one winner from there as Luton's challenge fizzled.

"Half-time, we knew if we calmed down in the final third, then we have a good chance to win the game," Klopp said (as per the club's website). "We knew exactly what we had to improve on, and the boys put 100% into that.

"Second half, we were all over them, and it was a whirlwind. The first half was not a bad game and in the final third we were just in a rush. We didn't finish off the chances to our tactical standards. The boys did exceptionally well, one of the best I have seen us play and I enjoyed it very much.

The Reds next take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 24), looking to keep alive their bid for an unprecedented quadruple in Klopp's final season in charge.