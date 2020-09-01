Netherlands captain and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has welcomed midfielder Donny van de Beek's potential move from Ajax to Manchester United.

van de Beek is likely to complete his move to Manchester United this week after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of €45m.

van de Beek is set to finally get his big move away from Ajax, after a potential move to Real Madrid last summer was scuppered. The La Liga champions were expected to return with their interest this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made Real Madrid re-think their spending, in the interest of keeping the club's financial situation healthy.

Speaking at a press conference after joining the Netherlands National Team, captain van Dijk said that he was delighted for van de Beek, and that it was a move that would only benefit the national team.

"Did I try to change his mind [about joining Manchester United]? No," van Dijk said.

"If it happens – and it looks like it – then I give him that wholeheartedly.

"Great for him, great for Dutch football, for the Dutch national team and another great club for an Oranje player"

"The same goes for Nathan Ake who has gone to Manchester City."

The Dutch captain was clear that van de Beek's move would only be beneficial for Dutch Football. The midfielder is the latest in a line of Dutch players who have recently secured moves to the biggest clubs around the continent.

van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum have already tasted domestic and continental success at Liverpool Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt both made big money moves last summer, to Barcelona and Juventus respectively. In January 2020, Steven Bergwijn made the move to the Premier League as well, when he joined Manchester United.

The Netherlands National Team are currently training under caretaker Dwight Lodeweges, after Ronald Koeman left the post to take over at Barcelona. They resume national duty with a UEFA Nations League double-header against Poland and Italy over the weekend, as the road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins in earnest this week.

van Dijk will lead the side out, but will not have his usual centre-back partner with him, as De Ligt has been ruled out with an injury. van de Beek has made the squad, but it remains to be seen if he does get a start under Lodeweges. He was very much a fringe player under Koeman, who preferred to use Maarten de Roon alongside Wijnaldum and de Jong in midfield.