"Visiting PSG to witness another disasterclass from Messi" - Fans react hilariously as Kim Kardashian attends PSG vs Rennes clash 

Kim Kardashian has continued her football tour, as she's in attendance to watch Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Ligue 1 clash with Rennes on Sunday (March 19).

The American socialite was spotted at the Emirates when Arsenal crashed out of the UEFA Europa League three days ago. The Gunners suffered a 5-3 shootout defeat after a 1-1 (3-3 aggregate) draw.

Footage of Bukayo Saka in conversation with Kardashian's children sent social media into a frenzy. Kardashian has now headed to the Parc des Princes in Paris with her seven-year-old son Saint to watch Messi and Co in action.

PSG host Rennes in Ligue 1 action looking to continue their quest for the league title. They hold a ten-point lead over second-placed Lens with 11 games remaining. However, fans are cautious about Kardashian being in attendance, as she brought bad luck for Arsenal midweek.

One fan said that the American celebrity 2qw about to watch Messi disappoint against Rennes:

"Kim Kardashian visiting PSG to watch another disasterclass from Messi."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kardashian and her son being in attendance at the Parc des Princes:

EL LEÓN 🇪🇦 @ELLEONRMA Kim Kardashian visiting PSG to witness another disasterclass from Messi Kim Kardashian visiting PSG to witness another disasterclass from Messi 😭😭😭https://t.co/vezeoet6mM

Ronald Araujo hopes PSG's Messi returns to Barcelona

Araujo wants the Argentine great to return to Barcelona in the summer..

Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona, as he's yet to agree a new deal with PSG. The Argentine's contract expires at the end of the season, and the chances of a reunion with the Blaugrana are becoming more of a possibility.

Araujo, who played alongside the PSG attacker at the Camp Nou, wants him to return, telling Infobae:

“I would love it if he could come back. He is the best player in the world, and this is his home. His return would help us a lot to try to win another Champions League. Hopefully, there are chances to have him again. We all want him by our side.”

The Argentine left Barcelona in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract to the iconic forward. He scored an incredible 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games with the Blaugrana across competitions.

He has been in superb form at the Parc des Princes this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 games. However, uncertainty grows over his future, and a return to Catalonia may be on the cards.

Poll : 0 votes