"We have a lot of great players" - PSG star responds to Lionel Messi's unavailability against Benfica 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha recently opened up on Lionel Messi's absence from their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica.

Messi was withdrawn from the Parisians' away clash against Benfica last week after he scored the only goal for the French club in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Argentine maestro linked up brilliantly with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar before curling home a sumptuous finish from outside the penalty area.

However, Messi sustained an injury during the game, leading to his absence from PSG's goalless draw against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on October 9.

Messi is now set to miss PSG's upcoming clash, and Vitinha shared his take on the Argentine's absence as he stated ahead of the game (via RMC Sport):

"Messi is one of the best players. But we have a lot of great quality players. We will do everything to compensate for this absence."

The Barcelona legend has been in phenomenal form for the Parisians so far this campaign. In 13 games, he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists already.

Vitinha, who himself has managed to forge a successful bonding with midfield partner Marco Verratti so far this campaign, gave his opinion on PSG's positive midfield situation and said:

"It's the work that paid off, the support of the technical staff and my partners, I want to extend this good period. With Verratti, we complete each other even if we look alike. I hope to do even better."

Former Real Madrid star reveals surprising fact about PSG superstar Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek mentioned in a recent shocking revelation that Lionel Messi used to say very provocative things to Real Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Pepe during El Clasico games against Barcelona.

While talking to II Posticipo (via MARCA), Dudek said:

" He was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you and many times they managed it perfectly. I have seen and listened to Messi saying very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can't even think about. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and nice."

Poll : 0 votes