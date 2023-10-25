"Vitinha and Zaire Emery are incredible", "Mbappe magnifique"- Twitter reacts as PSG breeze past Milan in UCL fixture

Football fans on social media have praised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following their comfortable 3-0 victory over AC Milan.

The Parisians and La Rossoneri clashed at the Parc des Princes in an UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday, October 25.

Kylian Mbappe handed the hosts a 32nd-minute lead with some superb dribbling and a powerful shot into the bottom corner from Warren Zaire-Emery's pass. Randal Kolo Muani then made it 2-0 eight minutes after half-time before Kang-in Lee netted from another Zaire-Emery assist in the 89th minute to seal the deal.

Following the game, fans lauded the Ligue 1 giants for a clinical performance in which they kept Milan down to no big chances created and just four shots on target. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Greetings to former Inter Players of PSG...What can I say about Mbappe magnifique"

Another praised Zaire-Emery and his midfield partner Vitinha. While the latter didn't record a goal or assist, he created one big chance, completed 88% of his passes and made two tackles.

"Vitinha and Zaire Emery are incredible incredible!" the fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

The victory was PSG's third on the bounce after Ligue 1 wins over Rennes (3-1) and Strasbourg (3-0) earlier this month. Meanwhile, Milan suffered their second defeat in a row after losing 1-0 to Juventus in Serie A over the weekend.

UEFA Champions League Group F interestingly poised after PSG-Milan and Newcastle-Dortmund clashes

This season's UEFA Champions League placed AC Milan, PSG, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund in Group F, which instantly earned the "Group of Death" tag. After three Matchdays, the group is hanging in the balance, much to fans' excitement.

While the Parisians eased past Milan at the Parc des Princes, Dortmund edged Newcastle 1-0 at St. James' Park on Wednesday thanks to Felix Nmecha's goal. The Magpies had notably thumped Kylian Mbappe and Co. 4-1 at home on Matchday 2.

With the win over La Rossoneri, Luis Enrique's side moved to the top of Group F with six points from three wins. They defeated Dortmund 2-0 on Matchday 1.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga side and Newcastle are both tied on four points apiece, with the latter currently second due to a superior goal difference. The two teams will meet again at Signal Iduna Park on Matchday 4.

AC Milan currently sit bottom with two points, having drawn 0-0 with Newcastle and Dortmund in their first two Champions League matches this term. However, they could potentially move to second if they beat PSG at home in their next game.

Both matches will take place on November 7.