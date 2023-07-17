Vitor Roque copies Barcelona superstar’s goal celebration after scoring for Athletico Paranaense

Vitor Roque copied Barcelona midfielder Pedri's celebration after netting in Athletico Paranense's latest game against Bahia. Roque copied Pedri's signature binocular celebration.

The Blaugrana recently confirmed that Roque has signed for the club for a deal worth €60 million and will join the Catalan club in 2024. The striker has kept netting in the Brazilian league.

He has scored 16 goals and has provided six assists in 32 matches across competitions this season. The 18-year-old has scored six goals in his last seven matches and is clearly enjoying a rich vein of form in front of the goal.

The Brazilian has now given Barcelona fans a hint of what is to come soon by copying Pedri's celebration. The pair will soon become teammates.

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Another goal today for Vitor Roque. He dished out his Pedri goal celebration for it. These are coming soon to a stadium near you in Europe.

Sergino Dest spoke about the conversation he had with Xavi regarding his Barcelona future

After a loan spell at AC Milan, Sergino Dest is back at Barcelona. The American, however, is not in the Catalan club's primary plans and was expected to be sold in the summer transfer market.

However, he now looks set to stay. Dest revealed the conversation he has had with Xavi about staying at the club and his position in the team. Speaking on the matter, Dest said (via Barca Blauranes):

“He told me that I start from scratch and I agree that I have to show my qualities. Everyone starts from scratch, I know I’m a little behind but I’m sure I’ll work and give my best for the team. I’ll try to do the best that I can.”

Further speaking about how he is facing a rough patch in his career, the former Ajax star said:

“It is a difficult moment in my career and in this situation you can take two paths: be negative or think positive and I am always one of those who have a positive mentality to work and change things.”

Dest has so far made 72 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring three goals and providing four assists. Barca are expected to look for a new right-back in the summer transfer market. Joao Cancelo and Pablo Maffeo are on the team's shortlist. However, Dest also could get game time given the team's lack of depth in the position.