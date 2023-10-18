Vitor Roque names Barcelona icon and Manchester City star Erling Haaland as his footballing idols

New Barcelona signing Vitor Roque has named the club's former attacker Neymar and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland as the footballers he looks up to.

Roque, 18, was signed by Barca from Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense this summer. However, the La Liga giants' Financial Fair Play situation meant that the teenager stayed on at Athletico for the season and is due to arrive at the Camp Nou in 2024.

The Blaugrana are looking to bring the attacker to the club in January, but their precarious financial conditions mean nothing is certain. Moreover, Roque is currently injured, injuring his ankle last month, but is expected back in action before the time of the year.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo (as per Barca Universal), Roque was asked about which player he looked up to while growing up. The teenager named his compatriot Neymar - who was at Barca from 2013 and 2017 - and current Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland is going strong for City since arriving at the Etihad last summer. He bagged 52 goals in 53 games across competitions in their treble-winning campaign. He's up to eight goals for the season this term.

Meanwhile, Neymar has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this summer. He has bagged a goal and three assists in five games across competitions.

How have Barcelona and Manchester City fared this season?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Both Barcelona and Manchester City have made decent starts to the season. Barca are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight, and are third in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid (24) after nine games.

Xavi's side have won both UEFA Champions Legue games, beating Royal Antwerp 5-0 at home and 1-0 at Porto. Barca return to action at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday (October 21).

Meanwhile, City are third in the Premier League, with 18 points from eight games, two points behind the leading pair of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's men have also won both their Champions League games, beating Crvena Zvezda 3-1 at home and RB Leipzig 3-1 away.

However, City are in the midst of a mini-slump, losing three of their last four games across competitions, including their last two league games. Having won their first six in the league, City will look to return to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday (October 21).