“Vlahovic can become the Lewandowski of the future” – Former Juventus star offers interesting response to bold Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Dusan Vlahovic has inherited Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt at Juventus since joining the Serie A giants in the January transfer window. Many top European sides were in the race for his signature, but the player ultimately decided to stay in Italy.

Former Juventus and Parma striker Amauri praised the new signing while speaking to TuttoJuve. He believes the Serbian has quickly settled in and has all the ingredients to be a hit at his new club.

"He managed to conquer the environment with the desire to break the world of a 22-year-old boy. This guy is really strong, hungry, his advent was the right spark to change the inertia of an offensive department that has not managed to score much this season. He has everything to become one of the best Juventus strikers ever," said Amauri.

The Old Lady has paid Fiorentina an amount of €81.6 million, including add-ons to secure the striker's signature. Cristiano Ronaldo remains their most expensive signing of all time, as his price tag was €117 million. The comparisons are bound to happen, and Vlahovic will have to generate prolific numbers to justify the hype.

Amauri shared his opinion on the comparisons between the two forwards and had a rather interesting take on the matter.

Ronaldo, like Messi, is unattainable, but Vlahovic can become the Lewandowski of the future. I'm sure of that."

Well, many would argue that for the last year or so, Robert Lewandowski has indeed been a better player than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Polish striker's achievements are no mean feat.

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score on his Serie A debut for Juventus, Vlahovic found the back of the net and contributed to his side's 2-0 victory against Hellas Verona. If the former Fiorentina man comes any closer to the Bayern Munich striker's career tally, it would be an outstanding achievement.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Is Dusan Vlahovic in the same conversation as Haaland and Mbappe? 🧐 Is Dusan Vlahovic in the same conversation as Haaland and Mbappe? 🧐 https://t.co/1jMnLtXwgB

The 41-year old was also asked about what he believes is the best attacking trio for Juventus going forward, to which he gave a detailed reply.

"I would like to see Chiesa with Dybala and Vlahovic, while considering Morata a great player. I really like it in that role, but Federico would be even more devastating. If those three were to run at full capacity, there really wouldn't be any for anyone. Because no team in Europe could count on the imagination of the Argentine, on the accelerations of the Italian phenomenon and on the overflowing power and hunger of the Serb".

Indeed, if Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, and Dusan Vlahovic can all click, Juventus will have quite a formidable trident.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammates took a dig at him after his departure

For most of his career, people have spoken against the Portuguese striker for various reasons. However, it is rare to see Ronaldo's former teammates talk ill of the star striker.

Veteran defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci criticized the former Juventus striker a few months ago. Bonucci thought that the Portuguese star's presence proved counterproductive as the team revolved around him and played only for him. The centre-back also thinks they have to rediscover the spirit they had before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the club.

Chiellini also did not hold back and slammed the striker for leaving Juventus during the summer transfer window in 2021. The veteran defender thinks because of his late move to Manchester United, the Italian club did not get enough time to find a proper replacement.

The Bianconeri suffered at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign in Serie A, and the pair of Italian defenders believe Ronaldo is to blame for it, at least partially.

