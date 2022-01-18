×
Create
Notifications

Top 10 rankings for The Best FIFA Men's player award revealed 

Where does Ronaldo rank in the Best FIFA Men&#039;s Player awards for 2021?
Where does Ronaldo rank in the Best FIFA Men's Player awards for 2021?
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 18, 2022 02:18 AM IST
News

The official vote count for the top 10 players of FIFA's 'The Best' player award has been revealed.

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski, who bagged the trophy for the second year running, led with 48 points.

It is a great honor and pleasure to receive the title of FIFA The Best Men's Player 🏆Thank you for your votes and your support 🙏#TheBest @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom https://t.co/GdLwawCNK8

Lionel Messi isn't far behind with 44 while Mohamed Salah, who finished third at the ceremony, is another five points behind on 39.

Interestingly, Chelsea stars N'Golo Kante and Jorginho finished level at 24 points each, with Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo just a point below them in seventh.

Le classement des votes pour le trophée #TheBest :1. Lewandowski 🇵🇱 - 48 ts2. Messi 🇦🇷 - 44 pts3. Salah 🇪🇬 - 39 pts4. Benzema 🇫🇷 - 30 pts5. Kanté 🇫🇷 - 24 pts6. Jorginho 🇮🇹 - 24 pts7. Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 23 pts8. Mbappé 🇫🇷 - 16 pts9. De Bruyne 🇧🇪 - 11 pts10. Neymar 🇧🇷 - 10 pts https://t.co/rOw88UkzJY

This was his lowest ranking at the awards yet, with the Portuguese ace finishing inside the top three for five years running since its inception in 2016.

In the bottom three of the rankings were Neymar (10 points), Kevin De Bruyne (11 points) and Kylian Mbappe (16 points).

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Mbappe would feel unjust at the standings considering he lifted the UEFA Nations League with France and the Coupe de France with PSG, as well as the Ligue 1 Golden Boot last year.

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी