Top 10 rankings for The Best FIFA Men's player award revealed 

The official vote count for the top 10 players of FIFA's 'The Best' player award has been revealed.

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski, who bagged the trophy for the second year running, led with 48 points.

Lionel Messi isn't far behind with 44 while Mohamed Salah, who finished third at the ceremony, is another five points behind on 39.

Interestingly, Chelsea stars N'Golo Kante and Jorginho finished level at 24 points each, with Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo just a point below them in seventh.

This was his lowest ranking at the awards yet, with the Portuguese ace finishing inside the top three for five years running since its inception in 2016.

In the bottom three of the rankings were Neymar (10 points), Kevin De Bruyne (11 points) and Kylian Mbappe (16 points).

Mbappe would feel unjust at the standings considering he lifted the UEFA Nations League with France and the Coupe de France with PSG, as well as the Ligue 1 Golden Boot last year.

