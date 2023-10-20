"VVD regen," "Clear of Colwill" - Liverpool fans hail 'Rolls Royce' star as incredible stat regarding his passing accuracy comes to light

Fans online have lauded Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah after a new stat about him from the 2023-24 season of the Premier League came to light.

According to Who Scored, Quansah has made the fewest inaccurate passes (6) in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. All the players who have made more than 100+ passes in the English top-tier football were looked at for the stat.

The young Englishman made his main team debut for Liverpool against Newcastle United in August. After Virgil van Dijk was suspended for a couple of games, Quansah showed great determination and proved that he was a reliable performer.

After the post was uploaded on social media, Liverpool fans quickly reacted to it and praised the 20-year-old for his performance at the Merseyside club. Some also brought up the names of Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in the comments.

"VVD regen," one fan tweeted.

"Clear of Colwill" - Another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

Next up, the Reds will host Sean Dyche's Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on October 21 (Saturday). The 20-year-old possibly won't be starting the match, however, Jurgen Klopp can give him a few minutes in the second half.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Andrew Robertson's injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andrew Robertson will be out of action for a while. He also stated that the Scotland captain will be going through a surgical procedure for the shoulder injury he suffered during the international break.

Robertson injured his shoulder during Scotland's UEFA Euro qualifier against Spain on October 12 (Thursday). He collided with Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simón and was later substituted by Everton defender Nathan Patterson in the first half. Addressing Robertson's situation, Klopp said (via The Guardian):

"I think the decision is we go towards surgery. There is a little chance we could try without, but talking to pretty much all experts, it looks like surgery will be the best thing, especially in the long term definitely, and that means he is out for a while.

“I don’t know exactly how long, but it is shoulder surgery, so not exactly an easy one. In my experience, you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because you have to be careful of challenges and all these kind of things. He will be out for a while.”

Not only Andrew Robertson, but the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Ben Doak are also suffering from injuries. However, Cody Gakpo can make a potential return to the playing XI after he got injured while playing against Tottenham Hotspur.