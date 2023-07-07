"Wait, this guy still plays for PSG?" - Fans in disbelief as they find out forgotten attacker still plays for Ligue 1 club

Fans on Twitter were stunned to see Julian Draxler return to training for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Germany international has barely featured for the Parisians recently.

Draxler recently joined the club's training campus. Since arriving at the Parisians in 2017, he has made 198 appearances across competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 41 assists.

Draxler spent the last season on loan at Benfica. He has been far from a regular at the Parisians in recent seasons. Draxler established himself as one of the most talented players in the European circuit during his time in the Bundesliga. The German, though, has failed to replicate that level in Paris.

Hence, fans were surprised to see him back in training. One tweeted:

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the 29-year-old Draxler re-joined the Parisians' training:

PSG appoint Luis Enrique as new manager

PSG have already parted ways with Christophe Galtier after only one season in charge. They have apoointed Luis Enrique as the new manager.

Enrique was out of job since stepping down as the Spain boss after La Roja's early exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After officially taking charge of the Parisians, the Spaniard said (via GOAL):

"I love this pressure and this mission. It’s fantastic to have this pressure. There are plenty of teams that have the same dream, sometimes with more experience, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach this level.

"The Champions League is almost unfair, a bad game, and you’re out. We want to get the best out of the team. It’s a challenge. It is substantial."

He added:

"My idea of football is attacking, attacking football, which can be entertaining for the supporters and which produces results. This is my challenge. I am committed to doing this. I am delighted to be there as PSG coach."

Enrique was a treble winner with Barcelona and is also known for helping his teams play an attacking brand of football. Hence, Parisians fans could be set for exciting times ahead.

