"Waited 37 years for this moment" - Thiago Silva opens up on 'sacrifices' after Chelsea's historic Club World Cup triumph

Thiago Silva has said that he made a lot of sacrifices to become world champion after Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Saturday to claim their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup title. The Blues were made to work really hard to win the tournament, requiring extra time to see off the reigning Copa Libertadores winners.

Following the triumph, the Brazilian expressed his happiness seeing Chelsea come out on top. He also said that there's immense joy in the Blues' dressing room at the moment.

“I feel immense happiness,” Silva told FIFA after inspiring his team to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in UAE yesterday. “I’ve waited 37 years for this moment. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices for this. It’s so, so difficult to become a world champion. I’m really happy. We’re all really happy," continued Silva.

It was indeed a tough outing for Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku fired the Blues ahead in the 54th minute, but Palmeiras restored parity from the spot just ten minutes later, following a handball by Silva. Both sides put up strong defensive displays, forcing the game into extra time.

With just three minutes left in the extended period, Thomas Tuchel's men got a penalty kick of their own following a handball in the Palmeiras box. Kai Harvertz stepped up and converted from the spot to decide the game's fate.

Thiago Silva said that the Premier League giants didn't find it easy against their Brazilian counterparts, but insisted they deserved their victory.

He said:

"It was a really difficult game. In finals like this, small details make the difference. They got a penalty through handball; we got a penalty through handball. But I think overall we deserved the result; we deserved to leave the pitch as world champions."

How has Thiago Silva fared for Chelsea so far this season

The Blues celebrate their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

Thiago Silva continues to be a reliable figure for the Blues at the heart of defence. So far this season, the former PSG behemoth has made 28 appearances across competitions, recording three goals and two assists.

Thanks to the Brazilian, Thomas Tuchel's men have the third-best defensive record in the Premier League this term. The Blues have conceded just 18 goals in 24 games. They've also let in just four goals in six Champions League games so far.

