"Walking out in that white kit in that stadium is what everyone dreams of" - Former Real Madrid star speaks on Jude Bellingham's move to Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has given a glowing verdict of Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid.

Bellingham has joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. The English midfielder has become the La Liga giants' second-most-expensive signing in history.

Owen knows all about what it means to join Real Madrid. He did so in 2004 when he signed for Los Merengues from Liverpool for €12 million. The England legend has spoken about what the teenager can expect to feel when he plays at the Santiago Bernabeu. He told Sky Sports:

"There’s no place like Real Madrid. He’ll be getting scrutinised in the training sessions let alone what he does on the pitch. An immense club. Walking out in that white kit in that stadium is what everyone dreams of.”

Ironically, Liverpool were touted as favorites to sign Bellingham earlier this year until they learned of Dortmund's price tag. This saw Madrid emerge as frontrunners and they sealed the 19-year-old's signature on a six-year deal.

Bellingham is one of Europe's most highly-regarded teenage talents after a stellar spell at BvB. He scored 24 goals and provided 25 assists in 132 games across competitions. The English midfielder became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest skipper to score in a Champions League game.

The England international now embarks on a new adventure with Madrid. He can expect a lot more coverage following the move but he is showing maturity beyond his years.

Real Madrid confirm one-year extension with Bellingham's new teammate Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos will remain with Los Merengues.

Real Madrid have confirmed that they have agreed a one-year extension with German midfielder Toni Kroos. The 33-year-old's prior deal was set to expire at the end of this month but he has now renewed.

There were some suggestions that Kroos may make way for Bellingham as Carlo Ancelotti makes alterations to his squad. However, that isn't the case with the German set to continue at the Bernabeu for another season.

Kroos has been at Madrid for nine years after joining from Bayern Munich in 2014 for €25 million. He has become a hero for Los Blancos, winning four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, and the Copa Del Rey.

The veteran midfielder has scored 27 goals and provided 89 assists in 417 games. He continues to have an impact on Ancelotti's side during the latter stages of his career.

