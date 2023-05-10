Wanda Nara leaves husband Mauro Icardi speechless with latest post showing her covered in shower towel

Wanda Nara recently left husband Mauro Icardi stunned with her latest Instagram post. Nara posted a photo of herself in a towel for her close to 17 million Instagram followers.

Galatasaray striker Icardi, who has been linked with a move to Premier League side Fulham, left two emojis under the post as a comment.

This is not the first time Wanda Nara has left the fans stunned. Icardi had posted a topless photo with his partner on Instagram a while back. The Argentine attacker captioned the image:

"It's not my fault that I like you; it's your fault for having everything that I love."

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi went through a split last year

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi's relationship is a popular topic among football fans. Nara announced last year that she has split up with Icardi. She took to Instagram to write:

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation. Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children."

Nara, who is the mother of two of Icardi's children, went on to post a picture with rapper L'Gante on her social media. The snap was taken at a bowling alley. She wrote:

"PA YOU LOVE ME MA OR HATE ME MA. THE LAST ROMANTIC Coming soon on my YOUTUBE channel."

Icardi was then asked by a fan about Nara's new relationship. The former Inter Milan striker took shots at Nara regarding the incident, telling the fan (via Daily Star):

"She is the laughing stock of the whole world with her behaviour, with her attitudes. The truth is that I'm not ready to continue to support this and defend the indefensible."

The Argentine, though, has seemingly patched up with Nara and judging by the latest social media activities, they are once again living a happy couple's life.

