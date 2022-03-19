"Want to get the maximum" - Erik ten Hag responds to claims that he's Manchester United preferred managerial target

AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated that his current focus is solely on the Eredivise title race amid links to Manchester United's managerial post.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Ajax manager is currently United's preferred candidate to take the job on a permanent basis.

Speaking to the press ahead of Ajax's game against Feyenoord (via the Manchester Evening News), ten Hag was quoted as saying:

"I am just focused on this season. All energy is being put in the current squad. I don't think about next season. I want to get the maximum out of the current season, we can still win two trophies."

Manchester United will be announcing their new permanent manager in the summer. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be taking on an advisory role at the club.

Various names have been linked with the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford. However, ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino are the two front-runners for the same. United have also been linked with a move for Thomas Tuchel amid the recent sanctions placed on Chelsea by the UK government.

However, ten Hag is a realistic candidate for the job. The Ajax manager has a contract with his current club only until the end of next season. This means Manchester United may not have to fork out a lot of money as a compensation fee.

According to the aforementioned source, United are highly impressed by the rebuilding job ten Hag has done at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



118 scored, 28 conceded

30W 4D 5L (77% win rate)

12x 5+ goals scored

6/8

1st in the Dutch Eredivisie



’s ‘preferred’ man. Ajax's 21/22 season so far under Erik ten Hag:118 scored, 28 conceded30W 4D 5L (77% win rate)12x 5+ goals scored6/8 #UCL wins, 1 loss (22-8 agg)1st in the Dutch Eredivisie #MUFC ’s ‘preferred’ man. Ajax's 21/22 season so far under Erik ten Hag:⚽️ 118 scored, 28 conceded📊 30W 4D 5L (77% win rate)5️⃣ 12x 5+ goals scored✅ 6/8 #UCL wins, 1 loss (22-8 agg)🏆 1st in the Dutch Eredivisie#MUFC’s ‘preferred’ man. 👀🇳🇱 https://t.co/nFAMKLXDh2

Manchester United will return to action after the international break

Manchester United will now return to action after the international break. The Red Devils are not scheduled to play until April 2, when they will take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at home. It is worth mentioning that Rodgers was also linked with the United job when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked back in November 2021.

Manchester United haven't had the best of times recently. Ralf Rangnick's side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stage. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Los Rojiblancos at Old Trafford in mid-week.

Interestingly, ten Hag's Ajax side also exited the Champions League the same night following a 1-0 home defeat against Benfica. They lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

United are in a difficult race to qualify for next season's Champions League as well. They are currently fifth in the standings, having accumulated 50 points from 29 matches.

The Red Devils are currently just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. However, the Gunners still have two games in hand over them.

