“Want to keep fighting to achieve the goals we set here with PSG” - Lionel Messi determined to prove himself in France

PSG forward Lionel Messi has sent a strong message across after returning to the club ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Nantes this weekend. The playmaker has vowed to give his all to the Parisians as they look to achieve their objectives this season.

Messi played two games for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers during the international break. He helped the Albiceleste secure their participation in the showpiece tournament next year. The playmaker has now turned his attention to helping PSG realise their ambitious goals this season.

He wrote on his Instagram page after returning to Paris:

“I just landed in Paris with the immense joy of having reached the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. It is without a doubt the icing on the cake of a very special year lived together with the selection. Thank you again for all the love you give us."

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life in France since joining PSG from Barcelona this summer. The Argentine, though, maintains his zeal to continue fighting to turn around his fortunes at the club.

Messi said in this regard:

“Now it's time to have a new perspective, because I always want to keep fighting to achieve the goals we have set here with PSG. I want to stay focused and work to achieve it. There is only a month and a half left before 2022. I would like to end this year in the best possible way, and have more good times in France."

Lionel Messi has a point to prove at PSG

Lionel Messi in action for PSG

Lionel Messi took a massive step in his career when he joined PSG after leaving Barcelona this summer. However, the Argentine has been criticised by many after going five games in Ligue 1 without scoring or assisting.

After shaking off an injury and completing his World Cup qualification quest with Argentina, Messi will look to light up the French league. Fortunately, his record for PSG in the Champions League this season is encouraging. The playmaker has bagged three goals for the Parisians in as many games in the competition.

