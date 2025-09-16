"Want to learn as much as I can from him" - Ex-Real Madrid star says he watches videos of Lionel Messi to try and replicate Argentina star

Argentina star Nico Paz has expressed his admiration for compatriot Lionel Messi. He said that he wants to learn as much as he can while they play together.

Paz has earned four caps for Argentina. He has shared the pitch twice with Lionel Messi and even combined for one goal. The latter is now gearing up for what is likely his final FIFA World Cup in 2026. Paz, meanwhile, is hoping to make it into La Albiceleste's squad.

The former Real Madrid star scored a goal for Como FC in their 1-1 draw against Genoa at home in Serie A on Monday. After the game, he said about Lionel Messi (via DAZN):

"Playing alongside Messi, you can watch him and learn a lot from him. I always watch his videos on YouTube and want to learn as much as I can from him. Before every match, I watch his videos to see if I can replicate something."

Paz came through Real Madrid's academy and made eight appearances for them, scoring one goal. He joined Como FC in the summer of 2024 and has registered eight goals and 10 assists in 39 games for them.

Real Madrid have included a buy-back clause in Paz's contract, and he is expected to join the Spanish giants next summer.

Argentine star hails Lionel Messi as best player in the world over Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are set to host Olympique Marseille at the Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16. Ahead of the clash, Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi was asked if he thinks Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world.

The Argentine said that Lionel Messi will remain the best player in the world until he retires, saying:

"Until Messi retires, he'll be the best player in the world. But I’m sure Kylian is one of the best in the world, too. He’s been proving it for years, and this year he’s also at a great level."

About the clash against Real Madrid, he said:

"If you look at the names on Real Madrid’s roster, it’s impressive. But we have to work the same way. The players are top quality, but we have to do what we do every weekend: stay focused. Any opportunity can change the course of the match. We’re ready to play against these great players. It’s a challenge, and we have to be smart."

While Real Madrid gear up for the Champions League, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to face Seattle Sounders in the MLS on Tuesday.

