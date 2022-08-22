"Want him tried for his crimes" "Worst thing to happen to Messi" - PSG fans all blame the same person for Lionel Messi's failures last season

Lionel Messi has been flourishing at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) since the start of the new season, with some of his performances matching those of his Barcelona days. The Bluagrana legend has shown an intense level of creative playmaking that has seen him garner three goals and two assists in just three Ligue 1 games.

However, the previous season seemed to stump the forward, who struggled to score goals in the domestic league. Messi's overall poor showing has even seen him excluded from the prestigious 30-man Ballon d'Or final nominees list, which was released recently.

With his explosive form now in full swing, PSG fans believe that Mauricio Pochettino was the reason for Lionel Messi's struggles when he first moved to the Parc des Princes. While there is no certainty that this is the case, the Argentine maestro's uptick in form since Christophe Galtier took charge is rather noteworthy.

The Parisian faithful believe that Pochettino, who was notably sacked after a sub-par Champions League outing, is to blame, and they have taken to Twitter to share their opinions. Here is a selection of some of their tweets:

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Pochettino really managed to make Messi look bad that’s gotta be the most impressive achievement in the history of mankind Pochettino really managed to make Messi look bad that’s gotta be the most impressive achievement in the history of mankind

EiF @EiFSoccer Messi looking like Messi, Neymar looking like Neymar, Hakimi looking like Hakimi, Mendes looking like Mendes, and the list goes on and on.



Galtier is putting players in positions to succeed where as Poch did not. If you need evidence for how a coach can impact a team, it’s this. Messi looking like Messi, Neymar looking like Neymar, Hakimi looking like Hakimi, Mendes looking like Mendes, and the list goes on and on.Galtier is putting players in positions to succeed where as Poch did not. If you need evidence for how a coach can impact a team, it’s this.

🦅 @Ani7ii Messi, Neymar, Nuno and Hakimi were never this good under Poch it's insane. Messi, Neymar, Nuno and Hakimi were never this good under Poch it's insane.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Muhamed Curri @MuhamedCurri @rajsinghchohan Do you think PSG are serious CL contenders this season? They've always been considered one of the top teams but we all knew they were a mess. This season tho they might be building something @rajsinghchohan Do you think PSG are serious CL contenders this season? They've always been considered one of the top teams but we all knew they were a mess. This season tho they might be building something Yh I think they ware. As much as I like Poch, the failure to use 3-4-3 regularly was very poor. It suits everyone from the CBs, wing-backs and even reducing the defensive burden for Messi, Neymar & Mbappé. Only thing is a Vitinha-Verratti pivot may get shredded vs an elite team. twitter.com/muhamedcurri/s… Yh I think they ware. As much as I like Poch, the failure to use 3-4-3 regularly was very poor. It suits everyone from the CBs, wing-backs and even reducing the defensive burden for Messi, Neymar & Mbappé. Only thing is a Vitinha-Verratti pivot may get shredded vs an elite team. twitter.com/muhamedcurri/s…

Eze Amụ na Eke ⚪ @Jugo_kc Poch is anti football. Look and Messi playing well again, I mean the whole team. Get you a proper coach.. Poch is anti football. Look and Messi playing well again, I mean the whole team. Get you a proper coach.. https://t.co/etCuKhnFCn

goat_news @goatnews4 Poch making Messi look mid last season is a bigger achievement than Pep winning the sextuple Poch making Messi look mid last season is a bigger achievement than Pep winning the sextuple

Ash @manlikeash09 Poch held Hakimi, Neymar and Messi back all this while. Poch held Hakimi, Neymar and Messi back all this while.

Joshua Windass @WindassJnr Messi N Neymars performances this season, basically prove that Poch didn’t have there respect. There running round like maniacs. Messi N Neymars performances this season, basically prove that Poch didn’t have there respect. There running round like maniacs.

Obi🇨🇲 @DifonMD That criminal Poch had me thinking Messi was washed. I want him tried for his crimes in The hague That criminal Poch had me thinking Messi was washed. I want him tried for his crimes in The hague

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 Pochettino has to be a special kind of shit if his tactics restrict Messi to 6 goals a season, Galtier is showing him how it’s done Pochettino has to be a special kind of shit if his tactics restrict Messi to 6 goals a season, Galtier is showing him how it’s done

Lionel Messi scores and assists as PSG hammer Lille 7-1

PSG ran out comfortable winners against Lille in their Ligue one fixture this weekend. Christophe Galtier’s side were too much for Les Dogues and they came away with a healthy victory at the expense of their hosts.

The Parisians opened the scoring through Kylian Mbappe in just 8 seconds after a wonderful assist from Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro then found the back of the net in the 28th minute, linking well with Nuno Mendes to add the second goal.

Achraf Hakimi grabbed a third for the visitors in the 39th minute after being played in by Neymar. The Brazilian also got on the scoresheet in the first half with his strike in the 43rd minute.

Neymar continued where he left off, bagging a brace in the 52nd minute, with Hakimi returning the favor and turning provider this time. Jonathan Bamba got one back for the hosts in the 54th minute to make it 5-1, but it was too little too late.

Neymar laid on another assist for Mbappe to make it 6-1 on the night, and the Frenchman bagged a hat-trick late in the game to make it 7-1.

PSG will be proud of their performance against one of the teams expected to challenge them for the title. Lille will hope they can improve after this disappointing performance.

