“Wanted the ‘real’ Ronaldo” – Agent reveals how Serie A club turned down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could have joined a Serie A club instead of Manchester United when he left Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2003, according to Alessandro Moggi. The Italian football agent has revealed that the Portuguese icon was offered to Lazio, who turned down the chance to snap him up.

The attacker represented Sporting Lisbon for a significant part of his youth career. He played for the U-15, U-17, and U-19 setups before earning a promotion to the senior team in July of 2002

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo’s game vs. Lazio by numbers (75 minutes):



85% pass accuracy

44 touches

3 shots on target

2 clearances

1 key pass

1 goal

8.3 player rating

Cristiano Ronaldo caught the eye with his promising displays with the Portuguese outfit. He recorded six goals and five assists to his name in 31 appearances for the side before Manchester United came calling at the end of the 2002-03 season. The Red Devils splashed €19 million on the forward to lure him to Old Trafford.

Reflecting on the transfer, Moggi explained that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent Jorge Mendes offered the player to former Lazio president Sergio Cragnotti but he refused. The Italian explained (via GOAL):

"Jorge Mendes was a good friend of [ex-sporting director Gianmarco] Calleri, we proposed Cristiano to [former president Sergio] Cragnotti but he replied that he didn't want it, that he would have wanted the 'real' Ronaldo, so there wasn't even a negotiation."

Cristiano Ronaldo would go on to become a club legend at Manchester United, helping the Red Devils claim multiple honors including the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Premier League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Premier League to join La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2009. Following a successful stint in Spain, Ronald left for Juventus in 2018. He made a return to Manchester United for a second spell in 2021 before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr this year.

The forward is off to a brilliant start in the Middle East. So far, he's made six appearances for Al Nassr across all competitions, recording eight goals and two assists.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia claims Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has boldly claimed that Ronaldo will not finish his career in Saudi Arabia. The tactician insists that the 38-year-old will eventually return to European football as he discussed his impact at the club. Garcia said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe."

It remains to be seen which European club will make an effort to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The likes of Sporting Lisbon, Newcastle United, and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for him in the last few months.

