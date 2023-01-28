“He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s new coach drops bombshell claim on Portugal superstar’s next destination

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has dropped a bombshell claim over Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese icon arrived at Mrsool Park on a two-year deal earlier this month.

His move to the Saudi Pro League is the first time the legendary striker has played football outside of Europe. Garcia claims that Ronaldo, 37, will return to Europe to finish his career. The French coach said (via talkSPORT):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year deal is worth a reported £173 million per year. The Portuguese forward is the highest-paid athlete in the world. He left Manchester United in November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The Real Madrid icon stated upon his arrival in Al Nassr that his work in Europe was done. He said:

“My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now is a new challenge!"

Ronaldo enjoyed an illustrious career in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League five times and league titles in England, Spain and Italy. He scored 701 goals in 949 club appearances.

The former Juventus attacker was linked with several European sides before joining Al Nassr. Clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and former side Sporting CP were all touted as potential options for the Portuguese when he was a free agent.

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo is loving life in Saudi Arabia

Piers Morgan claims Ronaldo is enjoying himself in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent almost a month in the Middle East after heading to the Saudi Pro League. He has featured in two games but is yet to get a goal contribution.

The Portuguese forward is joined by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and kids Matteo, Eva, Alana and Bella in Saudi Arabia. His close confidant Morgan has touched on his adaption to life in the Middle East.

The British broadcaster claimed that Ronaldo is loving life at Al Nassr, telling Tatler:

"Is he happy? Definitely. I’ve swapped a few texts with him, and he’s absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch."

Morgan became synonymous with Ronaldo as he interviewed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in November last year. The interview touched on several subjects concerning the striker's life, including his dissatisfaction at Manchester United and his downtime with his family.

