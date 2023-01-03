"My work in Europe is done, I played for the most important clubs" - Cristiano Ronaldo says Al-Nassr represents a 'new challenge' in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has touched on his arrival at Al-Nassr, claiming that his work in Europe is done.

The Portuguese icon is embarking on a new adventure in the Middle East after joining Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Cristiano onaldo, 37, becomes the highest-paid player in world football after a deal was agreed with Al-Nassr until 2025 for a remarkable £173 million per year.

The legendary attacker spoke at a press conference in his unveiling as a new Al-Nassr player, saying:

"“My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now is a new challenge!"

Cristiano Ronaldo:



Cristiano Ronaldo achieved astounding success in Europe, winning the Champions League five times, including three in a row.

He won titles in England, Spain, and Italy playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He was awarded the coveted Ballon d'Or prize five times.

The Portuguese scored 701 goals and provided 223 assists in 949 club games during his time in Europe.

He joins an Al-Nassr side that are top of the Saudi pro League, with 26 points from 11 games played.

They are coached by former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia and boast former European talent in goalkeeper David Ospina, midfielder Luis Gustavo, and midfielder Anderson Talisca.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims to have had interest from sides across the globe

Ronaldo reveals interest from across the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that there was interest from clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the US, and his home nation of Portugal.

However, he gave his word to Al-Nassr upon signing a deal with the Saudi side.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs, in Brazil, in Australia, US, even in Portugal there is many clubs who tried to sign me."

Cristiano Ronaldo continued:

"But I gave my word to this club. Not only to develop the football but other parts of the country."

The Portuguese icon spoke of the challenge ahead and his eagerness to help the club with his knowledge and experience:

"For me it's a good challenge. I know what I want, I know what I don't want. For me it's a good chance to help with my knowledge and experience to grow many important points."

Ronaldo concluded:

"I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football, of the perspective of everybody. This is why I'm here and why I took this opportunity."

The former Manchester United forward is unlikely to play in Al-Nassr's next fixture against Al-Tai FC on January 4.

However, he may make his debut for Garcia's side on January 14 when they face title rivals Al-Shabab.

