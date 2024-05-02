"Wanted to show he was stronger than all of Real Madrid" - Former Juventus star on experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus defender and club legend Giorgio Chiellini recently shed light on his experience playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.

After spending nine years at Real Madrid, winning countless accolades and establishing his legacy as one of the club's all-time greats, Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Los Blancos in 2018.

The Portuguese legend moved to Turin, joining Juventus FC in a high-profile transfer following his Champions League three-peat with Madrid.

Ronaldo spent three full seasons in Juventus, during which he carved his legacy as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the club's history. Giorgio Chiellini, a Bianconeri legend who shared the locker room with Ronaldo, recently shed light on the forward's demeanor and mindset. In a recent episode of The BSMT podcast, the 39-year-old said:

"Cristiano is someone who is respectful and almost obsessive in the way he takes care of his body and prepares for games. He wants to score and he wants to win."

He added:

"I was impressed by his personality in all the most complicated games: he had a crazy desire to make waves and wanted to show he was stronger than all of Real Madrid."

Cristiano Ronaldo was "never absent," claims Giorgio Chiellini

The Italian defensive stalwart further lauded Ronaldo's commitment to the team, expressing his admiration for the Portuguese superstar's leadership qualities. Chiellini added:

"It was an honor to have been captain of Juventus alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a unique opportunity. I have to admire him because he was always good in the group. He is not like the others, but he is never absent when necessary, not even at team dinners."

Ronaldo's three-year stint at Juventus saw him win the Serie A twice, the Coppa Italia once, and the Supercoppa Italiana twice. He then returned to the Premier League, rejoining Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Turin was not without its challenges. The Portuguese forward found himself embroiled in a contractual dispute with Juventus, stemming from deferred payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ronaldo, in an act of solidarity with the club, had agreed to defer his wages. However, a disagreement arose regarding the repayment terms, leading to a legal dispute between Ronaldo and the club.

Juventus, under the presidency of Andrea Agnelli at the time, contested Ronaldo's claim for the full sum owed, leading to a prolonged legal battle.