"Wants to continue to progress here" - 23-year-old PSG star's agent squashes rumors about departure from the club

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi's agent has dismissed rumors of a possible exit this summer. The Moroccan, who joined the club last summer following a successful year at Inter Milan, is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2026.

He made an explosive start to life in the French capital with a goal on his debut but has struggled to build on that. The 23-year-old has struck four goals and made six assists from 29 top-flight appearances so far but has been eclipsed by others around him.

VBET News @VBETnews Hakimi scores his 4th Ligue 1 goal and puts PSG ahead Hakimi scores his 4th Ligue 1 goal and puts PSG ahead 🙌 https://t.co/qlJ1jHXAGM

This season's tally also falls short of what Hakimi managed during his sole term with the Nerazzurri, where he registered seven goals and 11 assists. This has led to rumors that the former Real Madrid full-back could be seeking greener pastures for the second year in a row.

However, his agent Alejandro Camano recently went on record to clear the air and insist that his client is happy with life in Paris. Speaking on Argentine radio Colonia (via CulturePSG), he said:

“Hakimi is a PSG player, he is happy. We still have four years of contract, he is young and wants to continue to progress here."

Given his lack of progress this season, Hakimi might be prompted to reconsider his future, something that could also be affected by Kylian Mbappe's departure.

The duo have developed a great friendship on and off the pitch but the forward is widely touted to leave the Parc des Princes this summer for Real Madrid.

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica and Hakimi combination for PSG tonight! 🏿 Another lovely Mbappeand Hakimicombination for PSG tonight! Another lovely Mbappe ⚽ and Hakimi 🅰️ combination for PSG tonight! 🙌🏿 https://t.co/V24GXQR0rg

While Mbappe hasn't completely ruled out the idea of staying, negotiations over a new deal have stalled for a while, and an exit seems certain with each passing week.

As far as Hakimi is concerned, the right-back looks poised to stay on beyond this summer.

PSG gearing up for a summer of mass exodus

Mbappe isn't the only player reportedy leaving PSG this summer. Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Thilo Kehrer and Laywin Kurzawa are all reportedly on the exit block.

Di Maria's contract expires this summer and there's no proposal to extend his deal as Kehrer is wanted by some German and English sides and Paredes is monitored by Italian clubs.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino himself faces an uncertain summer ahead with rumors of an exit doing the rounds for several weeks now despite seeing the Manchester United job go to Erik ten Hag.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava