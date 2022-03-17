"Wants to play at the Santiago Bernabéu" - Journalist says Real Madrid can sign sought-after 22-year-old for €50 million

Real Madrid could sign AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni for €50 million this summer, according to journalist Rodrigo Faez.

The 22-year-old midfielder is currently a hot commodity in the transfer market as many big guns have their eyes on him. Since joining the Monegasques in 2019 from Bordeaux, he's scripted a meteoric rise to prominence with eye-catching displays.

In the current season, Tchouameni has continued to play a starring role in Philippe Clement's side while also contributing five goals in 40 appearances.

Faez, a popular Spanish journalist, recently revealed on fellow MARCA member Ramon Alvarez de Mon's YouTube channel that Los Blancos are interested in the French international's services.

He said:

"I think Real Madrid's interest in Aurélien Tchouaméni (AS Monaco) is a success. The white club has the operation very well-oiled. The boy wants to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, the operation could be closed for around 50 million euros."

It's worth noting that Real Madrid are also chasing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in the same window, with Kylian Mbappe already the primary target.

But while the PSG ace could be snapped up for free, the Spanish giants will have to forke out a significant sum for his Norwegian counterpart, who's valued at €175 million by the Bundesliga side. However, Bild reports that Haaland has a release clause of €75million, which could make any potential deal considerably simpler.

The club's pursuit of the striker could also play a part in Tchouameni's transfer although Faez thinks the La Liga giants can pull off both deals if they're willing to.

"The Haaland thing could also condition the operation. I think it is the typical operation that is not going to be very complicated if Real Madrid wants, it can be closed quietly in July. In addition, it would be a incorporation that Mbappé could use very well because they have very good relationship."

Faez also highlighted Los Blancos' interest in another young player who's also been watched by some other big clubs.

"I know that Real Madrid also likes Gravenberch, from Ajax, and for whom Bayern is also very much on top," he added.

Real Madrid preparing for a huge summer ahead

It is set to be a huge summer for Los Blancos, who are preparing for some marquee deals, including Mbappe. The 23-year-old is close to reaching an agreement with the club and his transfer could open the floodgates for more high-profile arrivals.

It will be a huge statement of intent from the side, who're on course to win the La Liga title this season, as they plan to dominate the league with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both struggling.

