"Wants to retire at Liverpool", "10 year extension please" - Fans react as reports suggest Jurgen Klopp turned down national team manager role

Liverpool fans have reacted to manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly turning down an offer to manage Germany.

The Euro 2024 hosts have been on the lookout for a new permanent boss after parting ways with Hansi Flick. Die Mannschaft won only once in six games under the former Bayern Munich manager - losing the last three - since a disapponting group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A 4-1 friendly loss to Japan on September 9 proved to be the last straw that broke the camel's back. Flick was relieved from the job, and the DFB began their hunt to appoint a new tactician.

Their top choice was Klopp, but the German reportedly declined, as he's tied with the Reds till 2026. Julian Nagelsmann was eventually handed the reins of the team, as reported by Telegraph Sport, till the end of the 2024 European Championships.

Fans are undoubtedly ecstatic with the news that their manager is not leaving anytime soon, with one tweeting:

"He wants to retire at Liverpool, if possible"

Another chimed in:

"10 year extension please"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter, following the development:

With Nagelsman signed only a short-term deal, the DFB will likely approach Klopp again next summer. However, their efforts are unlikely to be successful, considering the German's splendid work at the Reds and his relationship with owners, FSG.

What has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said about new Germany boss Julian Nagelsman?

New Germany boss Julian Nagelsman is one of the best young tacticians in the game. He was most recently in charge of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who ceremoniously let him go midway through the 2022-23 season.

Nagelsman is now back in managerial action with Germany, his first foray into international management. The 36-year-old has received praise from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who told RTL (as per Telegraph Sport):

“I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. He had already proven at 28 that he is a fantastic coach. He has eight years of experience. Others have that at 45 or 50 – at the highest level.”

About his own commitment to the Reds, Klopp added that he's looking to overhaul the squad after the departure of several key players in the last few transfer windows:

“We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on? I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years.”

The Reds are back in action in the Premier League at home to West Ham United on Sunday (September 24).