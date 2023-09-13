“Warm yourself up” – Joao Felix and Rafael Leao respond as fan claims he will run naked if Barcelona forward scores for Portugal against Luxembourg

Barcelona star Joao Felix and his Portuguese teammate Rafael Leao reacted to a fan claiming he would run naked through an important roundabout in the city of Lisbon if the 23-year-old scored against Luxembourg.

Portugal locked horns against Luxembourg in a European Championships qualifier on September 12 (Tuesday). The former Benfica forward wasn't in the starting XI at Estádio Algarve. He was subbed in the place of Goncalo Ramos in the 61st minute.

Coming off the bench, Felix scored the ninth goal of the evening for Portugal with the help of an assist from Ruben Neves. After the match, the 23-year-old reacted to a fan's tweet where the user claimed that he'd run across Marquis of Pombal Square 'naked' if Joao Felix scored for Selecao das Quinas.

The fan wrote:

"If Joao Felix scores, I will run naked at the Marquês de Pombal roundabout."

"Warm yourself up" the Portuguese forward replied.

In addition to Felix's reply, AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao also reacted to the social media post with laughing emojis.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Portugal defeated Luxembourg 9-0 in the UEFA Euro qualifier and they also recorded their biggest-ever win in a competitive game. Six different players scored in the match as Diogo Jota, Goncalo Inacio, and Gonvalo Ramos scored a brace each. Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix also found the back of the net to make the scoreboard 9-0.

Joao Felix reveals the position he will be comfortable in playing at Barcelona

Former Benfica forward Joao Felix has revealed that he'll be comfortable playing on the left wing for Barcelona. While talking to SPORT, the Portuguese attacker confirmed that he's feeling confident and is prepared to play for Xavi's side.

“I see myself comfortable starting from the left wing. I’ve been playing there for some time now and I think it’s where Xavi likes to put me the most."

“The group has welcomed me very well. The team is young, so I am very comfortable. There is a very good group that wants to win."

Despite not making regular appearances last season, Felix has stated that he's physically and mentally prepared for a new start a Camp Nou. He could become an important player for Barcelona in the 2023-24 season following the departures of Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for £113 million. The Portuguese forward has made a total of 131 appearances for Diego Simeone's side and has scored 34 goals. He was loaned to Chelsea last season for six months.

Earlier this summer, the 23-year-old joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal with no option to buy.