"Warming up for his 9th Ballon d'Or", "Can't even reach 10" - Fans react as video of Lionel Messi doing pull-ups in the gym comes to light

As Lionel Messi's recent gym video surfaced, showcasing his pull-up routine, the football community reacted on social media. It is little surprise, as the iconic Argentine skipper has continued to capture the attention of fans worldwide.

This comes as Messi continues to push his physical limits, defying age and expectations, as he only recently won his 8th Ballon d'Or award. The Copa America triumph in 2021, where Messi was pivotal in Argentina's success, set the stage for his extraordinary performance in the 2022 World Cup.

His seven goals and three assists were crucial in Argentina's journey to clinching their third World Cup title. Despite his near miss in 2014 and the intense competition from France in 2022, Messi exceeded expectations with the victory in Qatar.

Now playing in the MLS with Inter Miami, the legend has continued to train rigorously, as evident from his latest gym routine:

This glimpse into Lionel Messi's fitness regime has sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter, with one fan expressing:

"Warming up for his 9th Ballon d'Or"

Another fan stated:

"Can't even reach 10"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Wesley Sneijder reopens old Ballon d'Or wounds after Lionel Messi wins 8th

Amidst the debates about football's prestigious Ballon d'Or award, Wesley Sneijder has reopened old wounds. The Dutch midfield maestro has recently voiced his belief that he was more deserving of the 2010 Ballon d'Or, which was ultimately given to Lionel Messi.

Amid the controversy over the 2023 award, Sneijder's comments have brought the focus back to the 2010 ceremony. That year, the midfielder was at the pinnacle of his career, steering Inter Milan to a historic treble and shining at the World Cup with the Netherlands, only to fall short in the final against Spain.

His stellar performance that year made him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or, yet Messi clinched the award.

Sneijder told AlHayah TV (via Mirror):

"It was a bit unfair that I wasn’t crowned with the 2010 Ballon d’Or and Messi won it."

The Argentine wizard recently added to his legendary status by securing an unprecedented eighth Ballon d'Or last month in Paris. He edged out competitors like Manchester City's goal machine, Erling Haaland, and PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

This accolade followed Messi's massive role in leading La Albiceleste to a World Cup triumph in Qatar. However, his victory sparked debates, particularly considering his comparatively muted club performance versus Haaland's record-breaking season with Manchester City.