"Was the most beautiful moment" - Argentina star recalls memorable event with PSG's Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Argentina star Cristian Romero recalled the moment Lionel Messi hugged him after they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December, calling it 'beautiful'.

The Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw in 120 minutes to win the quadrennial competition for the first time in 36 years, third overall. It was also a watershed moment for Messi, who finally crowned his illustrious career with the ultimate prize in the game.

Romero, who was an integral part of Lionel Scaloni's squad in Qatar, looked back on a touching moment between him and Messi in tha immediate aftermath of Argentina becoming world champions. Speaking to Geston Edul on TyC Sports, Romero said (via All About Argentina):

“The hug with Messi was the most beautiful moment. I always said that since I made my debut in the National Team, Leo treats me amazing; he has a crazy humility.”

Messi is renowned for being humble and a team player, a quality that was on full display at the recent World Cup as the Argentine captain led from the front. He was an influential figure, bagging seven goals, including two in the final, most behind only Kylian Mbappe (8), and two assists.

As for Romero, the defender made his Argentina debut in 2021 and has accumulated 19 caps so far. He was included in the World Cup team of the tournament.

Argentina return to action this month

For the first time since being crowned world champions, Argentina will return to action on March 23 for a friendly with Panama in Buenos Aires. Five days later, the Albiceleste will play Curacao in another friendly game at home.

Argentine fans will see their team play as world champions for the first time, with Messi expected to feature in both games.

The 35-year-old refused to quit the national team despite winning the World Cup, as he wanted to continue playing.

He now has another record in sight, as Messi is only two goals shy of hitting 100 on the international stage. That's a milestone surpassed by only two male players, Iranian legend Ali Daei and Messi's arch-rival, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

