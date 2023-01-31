"Was downright stupid" – Chris Sutton slams 'idiot' £80 million Arsenal target for his behavior towards current club

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has lambasted Arsenal target Moises Caicedo for his behaviour towards Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the transfer deadline day this month.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the Gunners' top transfer targets over the last couple of weeks, with Chelsea and Liverpool also keeping close tabs on him. He was subject to a £55 million bid from the Blues and two bids worth £60 million and £70 million from Mikel Arteta's side earlier this month. However, Brighton opted to reject all three bids.

Taking to Instagram, Caicedo shared a plea last week. He wrote:

"I am grateful to Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing. My dream was always to be the most decorated player in Ecuador's history."

Urging Brighton fans to understand his stance, Caicedo added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart, so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Speaking to Daily Mail, Sutton shared his thoughts on Caicedo's recent behaviour towards Roberto De Zerbi's side. He said:

"He is either being very badly advised or he's just an idiot. That social media post was downright stupid. He's seen what Leandro Trossard did to get to Arsenal and he's copying him. But Brighton have every right to be standing firm on their £80 million valuation."

Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in 2021, Caicedo has registered two goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls.

Arsenal eye shock move for Chelsea star

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have approached Chelsea for Jorginho in light of their failed transfer pursuit of Moises Caicedo in the ongoing winter transfer window. Brighton are sticking to their stance of not allowing their midfield ace to leave this month.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are open to selling the 46-cap Italy international, who is in the final six months of his contract. However, the Blues are expected to ask for a hefty transfer fee from Arsenal.

Jorginho, 31, has helped Chelsea lift four trophies since arriving from Napoli for a fee in the region of £51 million in 2018. He has scored 29 goals and laid out nine assists in 213 games for them so far.

