"Was that necessary?" - Xavi lashes out at the media for referring to Barcelona as 'Champions League buffoons' 

Barcelona manager Xavi lashed out at the media following his side's Round-of-16 Champions League victory against Napoli.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Catalan club beat their Italian opponents 3-1 in the second on Tuesday (March 12). Following this victory, the Spanish coach tore into the media after reports called the Blaugrana ‘Champions League buffoons’.

Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

"I told the players to stay calm, nobody was going to die today. The press were saying we were the buffoons in the Champions League, unfair criticism from journalists. Was that necessary? Are we still the buffoons?”

He added:

"We continue to be a team in construction. Yesterday you told me that the team didn’t perform on the big stage. Now what?”

“If we had lost today, you would have told me I was going to be sacked. Calm down, this is very long. The Barca entourage needs to be much more positive, it’s been a lost war since August. We haven’t been able to breathe. We’re improving, stay calm.”

On the night, Fermin Lopez put his side ahead in the 15th minute, after which Joao Cancelo doubled Barcelona's lead two minutes later. Amir Rrahmani scored to give Napoli hope before the break (30'), but it proved to be the only goal from the visitors.

Robert Lewandowski rounded off the night's scoring by finding the net in the 83rd minute.

Xavi says he will not stay at Camp Nou even if Barcelona win Champions League

Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona boss Xavi announced in late January that he would be stepping down from his managerial role at the end of the season. However, the club's recent run of form seems to have sparked questions about whether the Spanish tactician would be willing to alter his decision.

The Blaugrana are without defeat in their last nine matches across competitions and are now set for a Champions League quarter final. Claiming that even winning Europe's highest club honor would not keep him at the club, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

"Right now, it’s impossible for me to change my decision. I will leave the club at the end of the season.”

“You keep on asking me if I will stay if we win the Champions League. No, I will not. My future will not change. My response will not change. I will leave at the end of the season.”

Xavi took charge of Barcelona in November 2021 and led the side to La Liga success in the 2022/23 season. However, they're unlikely to win the league this year as they find themselves eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.